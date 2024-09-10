Who is Stacey Jennings's husband? ‘Below Deck Med’ guest has been married for nearly 3 decades

'Below Deck Med' Season 9 guest Stacey Jennings and his husband have been together for almost 30 years

BRIDGEWATER, VIRGINIA: Stacey Jennings will be the primary charter guest featured in the upcoming episode of 'Below Deck Mediterranean' Season 9. Accompanying him will be his husband, Brad Driver, a franchise owner at Planet Fitness.

Together, Stacey and Brad are both deeply immersed in the real estate industry, where they have made significant strides by owning, launching, and investing in various ventures, including multiple Planet Fitness locations and over a dozen Airbnb properties.

The pair's entrepreneurial spirit and dedication to their business endeavors showcase their commitment to success in the competitive real estate market. Fans of the show can look forward to seeing how this dynamic couple interacts with the crew and other guests during their time on the yacht.

Stacey and his husband Brad have been happily married for almost thirty years. As they approach this significant milestone, the couple is eagerly looking forward to celebrating their 28th wedding anniversary on October 6, which is just around the corner.

Over the years, they have built a life filled with love, shared experiences, and cherished memories, and this upcoming anniversary is a wonderful opportunity for them to reflect on their journey together and all the moments that have brought them to this point in their lives.

'Below Deck Mediterranean' Season 9 charter guest, Stacey Jennings is married to Brad Driver (Instagram/@lestat0007)

Brad Driver shared a sweet tribute for husband Stacey Jennings on their 27th anniversary

In October 2023, Brad Driver decided to express his heartfelt sentiments on his Facebook account, commemorating his 27th anniversary with his beloved husband, Stacey Jennings. To mark this special occasion, he shared an endearing photograph taken during one of their memorable vacations together.

"Happy 27th anniversary to my best friend and the love of my life. What can I say that hasn’t been said before? You are simply the most irritatingly wonderful man I’ve ever encountered. My love for you is so big that I feel like I could explode from it. The life we have together has been beyond my wildest dreams. I’m burning up for your love Stacey. Happy Anniversary"

Brad Driver shared a heartfelt tribute for his husband Stacey Jennings on their 27th anniversary (Instagram/@brad.driver)

'Below Deck Med' Season 9 charter guest, Stacey Jennings calls Brad Driver 'his soulmate'

In April 2023, Stacey Jennings took to his Instagram page to share a heartfelt and stunning post celebrating his husband Brad's birthday. In the caption, he expressed his deep affection for him by referring to him as his 'soulmate', highlighting the special bond they share.

"When you find your soul mate there is nothing you will not do for them! Hold onto them tight, but not too tight. Allow each other to exist as individuals, and be themselves as you grow up together through life! Life is a journey that each person is allowing someone else to share," he started by writing.

The real estate investor further added, "A relationship is bigger than you, so treat it as such! It needs love, trust, laughter, and plenty of true communication and understanding! I have it ALL in this amazing man who is having this GREAT Birthday today!"

"Happy Birthday Brad!! Love you so very much! Thanks for everything you have brought into my life. Thanks for being there to help push us upward and onward as we continue to surprise ourselves each and every day together!" he concluded.

'Below Deck Med' Season 9 charter guest, Stacey Jennings calls Brad Driver 'his soulmate' (Instagram/@lestat0007)

'Below Deck Mediterranean' Season 9 drops new episodes every Monday at 9 pm ET on Bravo.