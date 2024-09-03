Are Carrie O’Neill and Joe Bradley dating? 'Below Deck Med' star’s playboy persona ignites again

'Below Deck Med' Season 9 deckhand, Joe Bradley swoons over new stew Carrie O'Neill on the Bravo show

ATHENS, GREECE: In episode 14 of 'Below Deck Mediterranean' Season 9, viewers were introduced to a new stew, Carrie O'Neill. Her arrival caused an immediate stir among the crew, who had to quickly rearrange cabins to accommodate her. However, Carrie made a strong impression with her confidence and poise. Nathan Gallagher took a moment to fill Joe in on some details about Carrie, including her Scottish background. Joe Bradley, known for his quick wit, joked about his lack of interest in Scottish women. However, his tone changes when he confesses to Nathan that he feels “in trouble” as soon as he sees Carrie.

“I’m not gonna lie. Better than Bri and Ellie. She’s Scottish though,” Joe commented, revealing his typical attraction. As of now, it's unclear whether Carrie and Joe are involved in a romantic relationship. However, there’s palpable chemistry and undeniable sparks between the two as they interact on the show. Their dynamic hints at a deeper connection that goes beyond mere friendship, leaving viewers intrigued and eager to see how their relationship will evolve as the story progresses.

Carrie O'Neill is the newest stew on 'Below Deck Med' Season 9 (@bravo)

'Below Deck Med' Season 9 stew Carrie O'Neil's entry affects other two stews Bri Muller and Elena Dubaich

In Season 0 of 'Below Deck Mediterranean,' the arrival of new stewardess Carrie O'Neil significantly shifts the dynamics among the existing crew, particularly impacting her fellow stews, Bri Muller and Elena Dubaich. During a candid confessional interview, Bri expressed her thoughts on the situation, stating, “I know Joe’s gonna flirt with Carrie. Number three. At least I was number one.”

Bri's comments highlight the competitive atmosphere on board and hint at the tension that may arise as the crew navigates their relationships and roles amid Carrie's entry into their close-knit team. Meanwhile, Elena seems more concerned with the relationship and sense of unity between Carrie and Chief Stew Aesha Scott.

“Aesha and Carrie seem to be hitting it off really fast. This could potentially spell trouble for me. I’ve worked hard to earn my spot on this boat, and if there’s any threat to my position, I won’t hesitate to stand my ground. That’s just how I roll,” Elena told the cameras.

'Below Deck Med' Season 9 stew Carrie O'Neill's entry affects other two stews Bri Muller and Elena Dubaich (@bravo)

Who is Carrie O'Neil on 'Below Deck Med' Season 9?

The latest member to join the cast of 'Below Deck Mediterranean' Season 9 is Carrie O'Neill, who hails from Glasgow, Scotland. With a decade of experience in the yachting industry, Carrie is set to bring fresh energy to the crew, and her arrival could also spark some excitement and potential drama throughout the season.

In the midseason trailer, Carrie makes her debut by saying, "My friends would tell you I'm a flirt. I'm a pathological flirt." This self-description could lead to complications, especially given that there’s already another self-proclaimed flirt among the crew, adding an intriguing twist to the dynamics of Season 9.

Carrie’s admission of being a "pathological flirt" raised eyebrows, especially considering the ongoing love triangle involving Bri Muller, Joe Bradley, and Elena Dubaich, which could further complicate the relationships on board.

'Below Deck Med' Season 9 stew Carrie O'Neill brings with her 10 years of yachting experience (@bravo)

'Below Deck Mediterranean' Season 9 drops new episodes every Monday at 9 pm ET on Bravo.