Is Gael Cameron getting special treatment on ‘Below Deck Med’? Bravo star slams Joe Bradley over 'princess' remark

ATHENS, GREECE: In the recent episode of 'Below Deck Mediterranean' Season 9, Gael Cameron and Joe Bradley came face-to-face to address and resolve their long-standing issues. The atmosphere on board had become increasingly tense, making it clear that the friction between the two crew members could no longer be ignored.

Gael voiced her frustration to Joe, saying, “I don’t know what your problem is with me. I try to put my head and and try to do sh-t to make you happy. But sometimes you’re a pr-ck. And I don’t know if you convince yourself that you’re not,” “Calling me a princess. You know you’re meaning it in a sh*t way," Gael further added. Joe attempted to defend his actions, but Gael remained focused on the issue and didn’t get sidetracked by his vague excuses. "You think I get treated differently? Do you think I don’t work as much?” Gael asked Joe. Soon after, a montage revealed Joe’s tendency to micromanage the deckhand. The scenes made it clear that Gael was fully aware of her tasks and knew exactly how to execute them. "We’ve only got two charters left. You can believe what you wanna believe. But I know what I believe,” Joe shared.

'Below Deck Mediterranean' stars Gael Cameron and Joe Bradley attempt to sort out their issues (@bravo)

Is 'Below Deck Med' Season 9 star Gael Cameron a former beauty pageant contestant?

In a confessional interview, Gael Cameron opened up about the deep-seated frustrations and challenges she has faced throughout her journey. She also emphasized the hard work she puts in on the deck.

“People have a lot of preconceptions of me because I did dance, I did a pageant. But I also played rugby, and I’m on deck. I work my ass off not to be labeled as a princess,” Gael explained. Joe tried his best to justify his behavior by dismissing Gael's feelings as mere "paranoia on your side." “Words don’t trigger me, intentions trigger me. He thinks that I’m not a team player or that I’m getting special treatment. Because it’s not the case. So don’t characterize me like that. Don’t act like you know me, because you obviously don’t," Gael added.

'Below Deck Med' Season 9 star Gael Cameron has previously participated in a beauty pageant (@bravo)

Are Joe Bradley and Gael Cameron on good terms now?

Shortly after the conversation, Joe Bradley took a moment to reflect on his actions and offered a sincere apology, acknowledging the impact his behavior had on their relationship. In a heartfelt gesture, he embraced Gael, signaling his willingness to mend the rift between them. "I'm sorry if I made you feel like that. It wasn't intentional," Joe told Gael. "If you've got a problem with me, just say it, because I like to know when I'm doing something wrong," Gael responded.

In a confessional, Joe shared his heartfelt thoughts, saying, "I'm just trying to do a good job as lead deckhand. I can feel the heat rising, so I just want to calm it down. I don't hold a grudge, and I'm hoping that Gael doesn't hold a grudge."

'Below Deck Med' stars Gael Cameron and Joe Bradley hug it out (@bravo)

'Below Deck Mediterranean' Season 9 drops new episodes every Monday at 9 pm ET on Bravo.