Who is Carrie O'Neill? 'Below Deck Med' Season 9 new stew adds another twist to Joe Bradley's love triangle

ATHENS, GREECE: 'Below Deck Mediterranean' Season 9 has been full of ups and downs, with both professional and personal challenges. The charter season began poorly due to a significant problem with the food distribution company, which almost led to the first charter departing without beverages for the guests. Captain Sandy Yawn had to terminate the company's services in the first episode, establishing a troubled atmosphere for the remainder of the season, and putting many jobs in jeopardy.

The latest season of the Bravo show has seen numerous professional blunders, particularly from Bosun Iain Maclean, who has faced criticism for failing to meet his responsibilities, prompting Sandy to address the issue with him multiple times.

Additionally, a love triangle between two stewards has led to tension, increasing the challenges for Chief Stew Aesha Scott. Recognizing the need for change, Captain Sandy has introduced Carrie O'Neill into the crew, who is likely to further complicate the love triangle involving stews Bri Muller and Elena Dubaich.

In the midseason trailer, deckhand Joe told his friend Nathan Gallagher that he doesn't want another relationship. Nathan strongly disagreed, and the rest of the midseason trailer featured Joe getting closer to Carrie.

Carrie, originally from Glasgow, Scotland, brings a decade of experience in the yachting industry and is expected to inject fresh energy and potential drama into the 'Below Deck Med' Season 9 dynamics.

'Below Deck Med' Season 9: Why did Captain Sandy Yawn decide to add Carrie O'Neill to the crew amid charter season?

The ongoing conflict between stews Bri Muller and Elena Dubaich has unfortunately had a significant impact on their professional performance and the overall atmosphere on board. Bri has repeatedly made mistakes with the laundry, causing frustration among the crew and disrupting the workflow.

Meanwhile, Elena’s fixation on Bri's actions has caused her to become increasingly distracted, leading her to neglect her own responsibilities and tasks. The petty arguments and bickering between the two have created a tense environment, with Aesha, the chief stew, feeling the weight of their discord as she tries to maintain order and efficiency.

This situation has become untenable, and with the possibility of termination looming for both stews due to their poor performance, Captain Sandy has made the strategic decision to bring in Carrie.

Carrie's arrival is intended to alleviate some of the pressure Aesha has been under since the charter season commenced, and to help restore a sense of professionalism and teamwork among the crew.

'Below Deck Med' Season 9 newbie Carrie O'Neill reveals she's 'a pathological flirt'

In the midseason trailer where Carrie was first introduced, she openly admitted, "My friends would tell you I'm a flirt. I'm a pathological flirt." This characteristic might not pose much of a problem if it weren't for the presence of another pathological flirt on the superyacht.

With yet another blonde arriving on the Mustique, it's hardly surprising that Carrie catches the eye of Joe Bradley, the yacht's most sought-after bachelor.

The midseason trailer captured moments of Joe flirting with Carrie, which clearly led to frustration for Bri. She remarked that Joe was treating the women like a delicious three-course meal, with Carrie being the enticing dessert at the end. Given Carrie's natural flirtation, there’s a glimmer of hope that she won’t repeat the same mistakes that others have made in the past.

