Vince Gilligan’s hive mind in ‘Pluribus’ has a chilling ‘Foundation’ parallel you might have missed

'Foundation' is based on the classic science fiction book series written by author Isaac Asimov

When it comes to the collective hive mind on 'Pluribus', things keep getting scarier by the minute. Apple TV+ has established itself as a respectable sci-fi show with its three aired episodes. Audience anticipation regarding the upcoming twists and turns in Vince Gilligan's narrative is at an all-time high. However, if the adage 'nothing exists in a vacuum' were to be true, one would be keen to spot the creative similarities between 'Pluribus' and other popular works of sci-fi literature; and as per SlashFilm, an unsettling connection exists between the worlds of 'Pluribus' and 'Foundation', both of which are on the same streaming platform.

Gilligan had previously listed 'Invasion of the Body Snatchers' and 'The Twilight Zone' as his influences behind creating 'Pluribus' in an interview with Polygon. "Both (the 1956 and 1978) versions of 'Invasion of the Body Snatchers'; that's a good touchstone, 'The Twilight Zone', that's always my go-to," he had said. And while the resemblance that 'Foundation' bears to 'Pluribus' hasn't yet been explicitly referred to in the former show, a central part of its source literature is similar to the hive mind in 'Pluribus'.

'Foundation' is based on author Isaac Asimov's highly influential book series of the same name and debuted back in 2021. The 'Foundation' book series describes a 'living planet' known as Gaia. In contrast to a single individual taking up the reins of an entire planet, Gaia is better defined as a huge shared consciousness that permeates each and every living entity, as per SlashFilm. In this respect, the resemblance between Gaia and the hive mind from 'Pluribus' becomes immediately apparent. Both of them are an aggregate of a shared consciousness that confronts and surrounds the outsider, as realized by Rhea Seehorn's Carol Sturka.

Moreover, it has been established so far that the hive mind can tap into the memories of all of its members at a moment's notice. It continues to refer to itself both as 'I' and as 'we'. This is also true in the case of Gaia, wherein the planet's representative is known as Bliss. There's no sense of privacy with both these entities as well. Gaia has no place for individual privacy and enterprise, and goes so far as to categorically state that individual privacy is "nothing we value at all." "In fact, I/we/Gaia find it incomprehensible. To want to be not part — to have your voice unheard — your deeds unwitnessed — your thoughts unsensed," Gaia explains.

Outside these similarities, there exist a few differences between the two as well. For instance, Gaia shares its consciousness with every living being, including trees and animals. On the other hand, the hive mind, so far, seems to colonize human minds exclusively. Gaia comes across as a rather benevolent force, whereas the hive mind comes with its scary connotations.