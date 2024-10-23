'Blade' delayed again! Here's why Marvel's reboot of 1998 cult classic may not see the light of day

Marvel has removed 'Blade' from the 2025 release schedule, leaving fans disappointed once again

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Marvel's highly anticipated project 'Blade' has hit another bump, its November 2025 release date has been scrapped with no new date in sight, as per a report by Deadline. 'Predator: Badlands' has now filled in the spot to release on November 7, 2025, a change that is quite welcoming for 'Predator' lovers but a real bummer for fans waiting for 'Blade'.

This isn't the first time 'Blade has been delayed. It's been over five years since Marvel first announced the project but unfortunately, it still seems stuck in the development stage having cycled through two directors and a handful of writers. So, why does 'Blade' keep getting delayed? Well, the project seems to be plagued by behind-the-scenes chaos.

'Blade' and its pre-production chaos

Wesley Snipes appeared as Blade in the 1998 film (@newlinecinema)

Marvel bagged the rights to the character in 2012 from New Line Cinema, which produced the original trilogy. However, it appears that MCU has been having a hard time deciding what their version of 'Blade' should be.

The production has seen directors walk away, first Bassam Tariq, and then Yann Demange. Even the script has undergone multiple rewrites. As of now, there is no director officially attached to the project and the project hasn't even entered the production stage.

Who stars in 'Blade'?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mahershala Ali (@mahershalaali)

Two-time Oscar Award winner Mahershala Ali was cast in the titular role of Blade in 2019 and remains attached to the project as of today. The 50-year-old actor is widely known for his supporting roles in 'The Hunger Games' film series and 'House of Cards'.

English actress Mia Goth is set to play supervillain Lilith. Fans recognize her from the 'X' film series which established her as a scream queen. Amid the creative differences and reshuffling of the release date, the cast and fans eagerly wait for Marvel to put serious efforts into the project. There's no clue when the film will hit the theatres and if it it ever see the light of the day.

For now, 'Predator: Badlands' has got us excited, the sixth film in the mainline series, starring Elle Fanning in the lead role.