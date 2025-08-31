‘Wheel of Fortune’ live auditions return after a decade — here’s how you can spin the wheel and win big

After 42 successful seasons, ‘Wheel of Fortune’ is gearing up for its 43rd with Ryan Seacrest at the helm

With the legacy of 42 successful seasons, 'Wheel of Fortune' has to be one of the most beloved TV shows. With a lasting legacy, Ryan Seacrest's show is all set to make a comeback with Season 43 on Monday, 8 September. Not only that, but most of the viewers also dream of going to the show and solving the difficult but fun puzzles. So, if you are also confident and have what it takes to be the next millionaire, this latest audition news is just for you.

Screenshot of Ryan Seacrest from 'Wheel of Fortune' (Image Source: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)

Reportedly, for the first time in 10 years, 'Wheel of Fortune' is holding contestant auditions in Philadelphia. Producers will be at the Event Center in Rivers Casino Philadelphia on Thursday, September 18, and Friday, September 19, from 11 am to 3 pm, with lines opening at 10 am, according to TV station 6ABC, as reported by PhillyVoice. Executive Producer Bellamie Blackstone talked about the same, saying, "The 'Wheel of Fortune' fan base in and around Philadelphia is incredible, and we're excited to tap into that passion to find future contestants. We hope the fans bring some of that famous Philly spirit to the event so we can welcome those loyal 'Wheel' watchers in our studio to spin the wheel!"

The news follows a recent local win of Pat Ralph, a Villanova graduate and former PhillyVoice reporter who applied in January, competed in June, and walked away with $60,500 and a paid vacation to Barbados, as per PhillyVoice. The auditions for the game show in Philadelphia will be free, but applicants must be at least 21 years old. Attendees can also win prizes and meet producers, with each hopeful given just 30 seconds to introduce themselves to the casting team. Selected contestants will be contacted later. Philadelphia is one of only a few cities hosting live castings nationwide, with the last in-person auditions there taking place in fall 2015.

Scott Lokke, general manager of Rivers Casino Philadelphia, called Wheel of Fortune "an entertainment and pop culture icon," adding, "Now fans will have the chance to go from their living rooms to the Los Angeles studio to spin that famous wheel and win cash and prizes. Rivers is thrilled to host this unique opportunity for Philly." For those unable to attend auditions, the show accepts online applications year-round. Past contestant Ralph also described his experience warmly, telling PhillyVoice, "Everyone was so nice and supportive and cheered for each other and there was a camaraderie with the group. It just made for a really fun day and everyone was happy to see each other win and play well."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maggie Sajak (@maggiesajak)

Notably, Maggie Sajak, the 30-year-old social media correspondent and the daughter of retired host Pat Sajak, recently teased the upcoming season of 'Wheel of Fortune' while hinting she may one day step into Vanna White's role, per She Knows. In a video set to Taylor Swift’s 'You Belong With Me,' she twirled across the set in a red dress, writing, "You look happier. Thanks, I'm back on set for Season 43." She also captioned the clip, "September 8th can't come soon enough."