‘American Idol’ is back for Season 24 — here’s how you can audition from anywhere (Yes, even your couch)

With Carrie Underwood likely returning as judge for season 24, ‘American Idol’ producers search for the next breakout star

Following Jamal Roberts' stellar win in 'American Idol,' Season 23, fans are eagerly waiting for the next installment. Launched in 2002, the singing reality show has maintained its credibility even after multiple judges and network shakeups. With contestants like Carrie Underwood, Kelly Clarkson, and Adam Lambert making it big in the music industry, many aspiring singers look forward to participating in the show. So, if you also want to be the next 'Idol,' the new audition news is just for you.

(L-R) Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie, Carrie Underwood, and Ryan Seacrest attend the 'American Idol' judges Photo Call in New York City (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Mike Coppola)

'American Idol' will reportedly host Zoom auditions for Mississippi on Wednesday, August 27, offering singers a chance to compete on Season 24, which is set to air in 2026. The auditions are part of the "Idols Across America" nationwide search, where candidates perform virtually in front of producers and get immediate feedback, as per the Clarion Ledger. This will be the sixth consecutive year that 'American Idol' has held online auditions across all 50 states and Washington, DC. The virtual process is organized by state and region, ensuring equal opportunities for contestants nationwide.

Beyond the Mississippi round, a South regional open call will take place on Monday, September 15, giving even more singers a chance to showcase their talent. Virtual auditions for 'American Idol' will also be held on Wednesday, August 27, for Alabama, Arkansas, and Louisiana. To participate, singers must reserve a time slot on the show's website, where they'll provide personal details, upload a photo, write a short bio, and sign a release form. Contestants must be between 15 and 29 years old (born between June 2, 1996, and Feb. 15, 2011). Singers under 18 need a guardian to sign up and be present during the audition.

Notably, Luke Bryan recently hinted that his return to 'American Idol' season 24 isn't locked in. He said, "Idol is kind of a year-by-year, 'Do we do it or not?' We'll see what happens," as per E! News. Commenting on season 23 with Carrie Underwood, Lionel Richie, and Ryan Seacrest, Bryan said, "Last year was really, really incredible with Carrie and Lionel and Ryan. The main thing is just to have fun with American Idol and have fun with the [contestants]." When asked if Underwood enjoyed her first season as a judge, Bryan replied that the season four winner "really enjoyed it."

Bryan also talked about Underwood's future on 'American Idol', saying, "I know she had a great time in the role," and added that his "prediction would be highly favorable" that she’ll return as a judge in season 24. Underwood also received high praise from former Idol judge Cowell, who told E! News in September 2024, "I think it's a good choice. Carrie, we go back a long way. I remember her audition like it was yesterday. She was so good; she's such a sweet person." Cowell even offered Underwood some judging advice at that time, saying, "You just have to say how you feel. It's not that difficult doing this job, I promise you. We all feel the same things and we don't agree, thank God. Otherwise, life would be boring. And just enjoy it."