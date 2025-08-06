Luke Bryan drops major hint about a familiar face returning to ‘American Idol’ Season 24: ‘I know she...’

"She really enjoyed it. I know she had a great time in the role," Luke Bryan said.

'American Idol' Season 23 wrapped up in May, but fans of the show are already keen to know who will be a part of the judging panel for Season 24. As per Luke Bryan, there’s a strong chance Carrie Underwood will return to the judging panel. In an interview with Taste of Country, Bryan shared, "My prediction would be highly favorable." Underwood, who emerged as the winner of 'American Idol' Season 4 in 2005, went on to become a huge country music superstar. Elsewhere in the interview, Bryan also candidly spoke about Underwood's time on the ABC singing program and shared, "She really enjoyed it. I know she had a great time in the role."

On the other hand, when Bryan was asked whether he would be returning for 'American Idol' Season 24, the 'Country Girl' hitmaker went on to say, "Idol is kind of a year-by-year, 'Do we do it or not?' We’ll see what happens.” With his latest remarks, Bryan left fans guessing about his future but said he loved being on the panel in Season 23 alongside fellow judges Lionel Richie and Bryan.

While reflecting on Season 23 of 'American Idol', which premiered on March 2, 2025, on ABC, Bryan shared, "Last year was really, really incredible with Carrie and Lionel and Ryan, and the main thing is just to have fun with American Idol and have fun with the kids [contestants]." Jamal Roberts won the coveted title during the last season; meanwhile, the talented country singer John Roberts was the runner-up.

In May 2025, ABC announced that 'American Idol' had been renewed for another season. This will mark 'American Idol's Season 9 on ABC and Season 24 overall. ABC hasn’t revealed the exact premiere date for Season 24 yet. However, one thing is certain: the upcoming season of 'American Idol' will hit the television screens on ABC in 2026. Seasons 16, 17, and 23 all premiered in March; meanwhile, Seasons 18 to 22 all began in February. If ABC continues to follow the same pattern, then Season 24 will most likely premiere in February or March 2026.

So far, Underwood hasn’t shared an official statement about her return regarding whether or not she will be returning for 'American Idol' Season 24 to continue her judging duties. However, it was recently confirmed that Underwood will return as a featured performer on NBC’s 'Sunday Night Football' for a consecutive 13th season. The opening was filmed at the Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas, the same venue where Underwood just wrapped up her multiyear residency, 'Reflection.' According to Entertainment Now, Underwood said in a statement, “We had a blast shooting the new opening at the Resorts World Theatre again. As always, Tripp and the creative team continue to raise the bar, bringing the high energy and stunning visuals that the ‘Sunday Night Football’ audience has come to expect year after year.”