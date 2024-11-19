Whatever happens, Jeremy Beloate is the real winner of the 'The Voice' knockouts

'The Voice' contestant Jeremy Beloate will compete with Kiara Vega and Sofronio Vasquez

'The Voice' Season 26 has reached its third part of the Knockouts round and Jeremy Beloate from the Michael Buble team will have a cutthroat competition with Kiara Vega, and Sofronio Vasquez. However, only one will be the champion whom Michael would decide to keep on to his team while the other two contestants would be on elimination block waiting for the other coaches to push the steal buzzer.

Jeremy performed 'Golden Hour' by JVKE and absolutely nailed every note of the song. The NBC show contestant notably demonstrated his exceptional vocal range and control. His pitch-perfect delivery was outstanding and he amazingly hit each note with flawless precision and emotion. Jeremy notably captured the tough song's delicate nuances of its high and low points.

Kiara performed 'Call Out My Name' while Sofronio sang, 'You Don't Have to Say You Love Me' but Jeremy's incredible performance was definitely a standout. His vocal range has not only secured a position in the knockouts but he has a high chance of winning the latest season. Jeremy's vocal talent has made him one of the front-runners in the competition while captivating both viewers and the coaches.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NBC's The Voice (@nbcthevoice)

'The Voice' star Jennifer Hudson jokes about ditching mentor job

'The Voice' contestant Jeremy Beloate recently shared a sneak peek of the rehearsals where his immense talent left singer Jennifer Hudson considering quitting her NBC show job. Jennifer was there to mentor the contestants and was left shocked by the fact that Jeremy was actually much better than the other contestants. She threw the notes paper reflecting that he doesn't need any training.

However, she later suggested Jeremy to sing from his heart to touch coaches' and audiences' hearts. She also advised the NBC show contestant to pour his feelings into his performance. However, she shared in the confessional that she came on the NBC show to help but she couldn't do anything because Team Michael already has great performers.

'The Voice' star Jennifer Hudson jokes about quitting mentor's job (@nbc)

Jeremy Beloate reflects on working with Jennifer Hudson and Michael Buble

'The Voice' Season 26 contestant Jeremy Beloate gears up to win over the viewers and the coaches but he still needed mega mentor Jennifer Hudson as well as his coach Michael Buble to elevate his performance. However, he had a great experience while being on Team Buble and has recently expressed gratitude towards the artists.

He took to his Instagram and shared, "Still in disbelief I had the honor of singing in front of two incomparable artists @iamjhud @michaelbuble - they are as lovely as they are talented." The NBC show contestant further noted, "Also look at my lovely brother and sister @sofroniovasquez @kiaravvv love you both beyond belief." Jeremy concluded his social media post while teasing, "America isn't ready to witness your star power."

Jeremy Beloate reflects on working with Jennifer Hudson and Michael Buble (Instagram/@jeremybeloate)

Catch 'The Voice' season 26 star Jeremy Beloate's Knockout battle on Monday, November 18 at 8 PM ET on NBC.