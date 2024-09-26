How old is Charles Ling? 'The Golden Bachelorette' suitor's hilarious jab at fellow contestants over bunk beds

'The Golden Bachelorette' star Charles Ling boasted over his fitness while addressing bunk bed matter

SANTA SUSANA, CALIFORNIA: For Charles Ling, one of the many suitors competing for Joan Vassos's heart on 'The Golden Bachelorette', age is just a number. For those living under a rock, Charles is a 66-year-old retired data analyst from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

In the second episode of the popular ABC dating show, Charles threw some playful shade at his fellow contestants while bragging about his fitness routine. The episode showcased the bunk bed arrangements that the contestants were supposed to navigate.

When it came to picking a bunk bed, every contestant had their own preference. Most of the contestants were not very enthusiastic about the top bunk bed, however, Charles had no problem taking over the bed.

"It looks like age-wise, probably I'm the oldest one, but health-wise, seems I'm the most fit person, so I volunteer to sleep on the top," Charles shared during a private confessional. As Charles made his way to his bunk bed, he playfully repeated the phrase, "Oh boy, Oh boy."

'The Golden Bachelorette' star Charles Ling goes on a group date with Joan Vassos

In the most recent episode of the ABC dating show, Joan Vassos took Charles Ling and seven other men including Gary Levingston, Bob Kilroy, Jonathan Rone, Mark Anderson, Jordan Heller, Guy Gansert, and Keith Gordon on a group date that had a stunning setting of a prom night.

During the date, Charles confessed that he still finds himself struggling with the grief he has experienced since the tragic loss of his wife. Along with this, he also mentioned that around a year ago, his two daughters encouraged him to live life again to the fullest. His daughters played an instrumental role in his participation in the dating show.

'The Golden Bachelorette' star Charles Ling calls daughter during prom date

Amid the prom date, 'The Golden Bachelorette' suitor Charles Ling took a moment to chat with his daughters. Charles called them and shared some details about the group date. He also told his girls how he was missing them deeply. We were in a puddle of tears after watching the heartwarming moment between Charles and his two daughters.

At the end of the date, Charles didn't get the group date rose, however, he was able to secure a rose during the second rose ceremony. We must say, Joan and Charles's connection seems to be growing pretty stronger with every episode.

