Who is Bob Kilroy? 'The Golden Bachelorette' star defied odds after being struck by lightning

MARINA DEL REY, CALIFORNIA: Robert 'Bob' Kilroy, a California divorcee, is ready to find love again as he joins the latest ABC dating reality show! The main lead of 'The Golden Bachelorette' is Joan Vassos, a 61-year-old television personality who Bob and 23 other single men are vying for her affection.

Bob, a 66-year-old chiropractor from Marina del Rey, California, knows how to ride the waves of life! He is a committed professional who enjoys surfing, and he has devoted years of his career to serving others via his chiropractic clinic. When he’s not working, Bob enjoys indulging in dark chocolate, watching Pixar films, and swimming in the ocean. Here's what you need to know about Bob, a man who was once zapped by lightning.

What does 'The Golden Bachelorette' star Bob Kilroy do for work?

Bob is a chiropractor in Los Angeles, California. He is associated with Robert A Kilroy, DC, a chiropractic corporation. His office is located at 12401 Wilshire Boulevard, 104, Los Angeles, California. He is a specialist in sports medicine and works with physicians, surgeons, and medical doctors.

Bob received his degree from the Los Angeles College of Chiropractic as a Qualified Medical Examiner. In addition to reviewing, evaluating, and providing choices on the necessity and appropriateness of therapy, he also assesses the type and scope of damage claims. Bob began his chiropractic career in 1988 and spent four years working with the Santa Monica Rugby Club starting in 2010. He currently serves as a doctor for the LA Derby Dolls.

'The Golden Bachelorette' star Bob Kilroy survived a lightning strike

For Bob, a then-56-year-old doctor and seasonal off-duty lifeguard for Los Angeles County, July 27, 2014, began as any other Sunday. The resident of Marina del Rey took his then-15-year-old daughter Emily Kilroy (now Megan) surfing at his favorite place on Venice Beach while he was chest-deep in the water.

An unexpected summer storm caused a rare bolt of lightning to strike the beach, injuring several people and tragically resulting in the death of one young man. The next thing Bob knew, he was waking up in the Emergency Department at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center. His remarkable survival was the outcome of a series of extraordinary events that unfolded that day. He doesn’t remember being struck by lightning when the bolt hit the sand and surged into the sea that day.

His heart stopped, he fell, and seawater filled his lungs. Emily witnessed her father, completely unconscious, floating. She pulled him ashore and called for assistance. His heart began to beat again, and blood started to flow when the Los Angeles County Fire Department lifeguards arrived and began CPR.

He was taken to Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center by the Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics, who also put in a breathing tube for him. Although he remained unconscious, his heart was beating.

However, the physicians' primary concern at the moment was whether his brain would recover because it had been deprive of oxygen. Bob was transferred to the neuro-ICU, where the team was delighted to find that he had quickly regained consciousness and was speaking almost immediately.

Over the next few days, the medical team monitored his condition, cleared his lungs, and kept him sedated to allow the ventilator to support his breathing and facilitate his recovery. He continued to improve each day, and his recovery was truly remarkable.

Bob received treatment from the Emergency Department team, the Neuro-ICU, cardiology, critical care anesthesiology/surgical, electroencephalography, neuro-critical care medicine, nutrition, pharmacy, respiratory, and speech therapy departments at UCLA. Bob was released from UCLA five days later, and he has since resumed his regular hobbies, including swimming in the water, and his job.

At a press conference, he joked about being asked if he had any superpowers now and what it felt like to be hit by lightning, but he admitted he couldn’t recall the experience. More seriously, he shared the lessons he learned from the experience. Now, the father-daughter duo enjoys life with their two pet dogs, Oreo and Clarence.

What is Bob Kilroy looking for on 'The Golden Bachelorette'?

Bob is ready to open his heart again after his divorce and is seeking a kind, understanding, and patient companion to share his life's journey. Bob, who firmly believes that love is possible, is excited to see if he and Joan can ignite the spark of chemistry he's been searching for.

