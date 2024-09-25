Who is Dan Roemer? 'The Golden Bachelorette' suitor teared up after special call

Dan Roemer, the star of 'The Golden Bachelorette', loves his personal bond with his two daughters and sister

NAPLES, FLORIDA: The first episode of 'The Golden Bachelorette' created quite a stir on social media, particularly regarding Dan Roemer of Naples. The 64-year-old private investor was made known to a national audience, who also offered their opinions on the bachelor from Southwest Florida. A section on the September 18 broadcast allowed viewers to meet each suitor. "Dating at this age is a little like getting back on a bike," Dan told the millions of viewers.

Dan is up against 23 other contestants for the affection of 61-year-old Joan Vassos, a grandmother of three whose husband passed away from cancer three years ago.

'The Golden Bachelorette' suitor Dan Roemer (Instagram/@droemergsb)

What does 'The Golden Bachelorette' star Dan Roemer do for work?

The private investor is a positive, loyal, and open-minded individual who enjoys the little things in life, such as spending a Saturday morning at the farmers' market. Dan graduated from the University of Iowa with a Marketing degree in 1982.

Dan became president and founder of MWE, INC, a sales and marketing management organization, in 1990. The corporation invests in and manages real estate.

They invest in both privately held and publicly listed enterprises. They represent, sell, and market items through various channels and industries.

Furthermore, they advise startups on corporate vision and tactics. The organization has extensive expertise in contract negotiation, construction project management, strategic planning, and business growth.

Dan formed 1720 Wyanotte LLC, a real estate holding and management company, in 2007 and sold it in 2017. He also launched 4 Media Group in 2008, which specialized in technological infrastructure goods and was sold in 2016. He moved to Florida in the late 1980s, having left Iowa, and he informed the Register that he had lived in several other locales.

'The Golden Bachelorette' suitor Dan Roemer (Instagram/@droemergsb)

How many children does 'The Golden Bachelorette' star Dan Roemer have?

Dan is a father of two daughters. During the premiere episode of 'The Golden Bachelorette', Dan received a video letter from one of his daughters, which left the private investor teary-eyed.

He loves his tight relationships with the ladies in his life, particularly his two children and sister. His daughter, Jaclyn got married back in 2022, as he walked his daughter down the aisle.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dan Roemer (@droemergsb)

What is Dan Roemer looking for on 'The Golden Bachelorette'?

We were riveted to the TV on Wednesday night as Dan got to know 61-year-old Joan. After getting out of the car, Dan—clad in a grey suit—adjusted his spectacles and said, "Dang, girl!" Joan shot back, "Right back at you!"

At the end of the episode, we learned that Dan made the cut and was one of the 18 guys she picked in her hunt for romance. Dan claims that he is at the happiest point in his life right now and is only looking for the proper woman to share his senior years with. Dan is thrilled about getting to know our Golden Bachelorette because he hasn't had much luck dating lately. He stated that "communication is the most important thing in a relationship," per an ABC News report.

"It’s the cornerstone and a path to lead to so many other things that are critical: forgiveness, compatibility, truthfulness, openness. It makes the laughs better, makes the romance better. It makes the tough times a little easier, and it makes the good times even better."

Dan enjoys reading historical biographies, having beach picnics, and singing—just not in front of others, according to ABC. We're eager to find out if he and Joan click!

Dan Roemer with 'The Golden Bachelorette' Joan Vassos (Instagram/@droemergsb)

'The Golden Bachelorette' airs on ABC on Wednesdays at 8 PM ET