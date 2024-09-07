How much does it cost to stay at Pioneertown? 'Selling Sunset' star Alanna Gold's town gets show boost

'Selling Sunset' star Alanna Gold's Pioneertown in California​ is available on Airbnb with a minimum booking of two nights

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA: 'Selling Sunset' star Alanna Gold owns a Pioneertown in a California​ desert and recently took her co-stars there for a girls's trip. However, viewers can also stay in Alanna's town by renting a room for around $500 per night. The rental is available on Airbnb with a minimum booking of two nights. The place is ideal for a family getaway, boasting a 5-star review. Guests praise the rental for its beautiful house, themed spaces, cleanliness, outdoor area, relaxation, and attentive hosts.

The Netflix show has promoted Alanna's Pioneertown, and the place is expected to be fully booked soon. Originally a movie set for Western films and TV shows, Pioneertown now offers a unique and nostalgic retreat. However, Alanna revealed that she and her husband, Adam Gold, decided to purchase the town because of their "deep connection" to the desert. They had their first date at Pioneertown and later got married there in July 2022. The reality star purchased her modern vacation home for $650,000 in 2020. Alana and the Netflix stars notably had an amazing time at the ranch, touring the town and enjoying themed activities like lasso throwing while dressed in Western attire. Meanwhile, the reality star's Cosmic Ranch is one of the top rental spots. It features three bedrooms, and a private pool, and is just a short walk from the main street of Pioneertown.

'Selling Sunset' star Alanna Gold's Pioneertown was originally a movie set for Western films and TV shows (YouTube/@netflix)

'Selling Sunset' star Alanna Gold's Pioneertown offers different stay options

Alanna Gold's Pioneertown offers all the essential amenities for a comfortable stay, along with an authentic ranch experience, including horse riding. However, visitors have more options than just staying in a hotel room—they can also sleep under the desert stars and enjoy stargazing. However, the place also provides more upscale accommodation options at the motel, with twin rooms starting at $350 per night.

A gorgeous cabin is also available for $400 per night. The main street of Pioneertown features over 10 stunning shops including an old-style motel, pottery studio, general store, and even a saloon. The town also has an authentic and original style of buildings to give more of a ranch vibe.

'Selling Sunset' star Alanna Gold's Pioneertown offers all the essential amenities for a comfortable stay (@netflix)

Where is 'Selling Sunset' star Alanna Gold's Pioneertown located?

'Selling Sunset' Season 8 newbie Alanna Gold's historic Pioneertown is located in the California desert near San Bernardino County and adjacent to the Joshua Tree National Park. The town was established in 1946 by Hollywood legend Roy Rogers, actor Dick Curtis, and other entertainment personalities. The Hollywood stars built the town as a live-in Old West movie set and residential community for film industry workers.

The town was well-decked with a bowling alley, newspaper stand, and post office. Alanna has preserved its authenticity while making necessary renovations. Completely car-free and situated in the heart of the desert, the town is open year-round and features classic reenactments with gunslingers every weekend.

'Selling Sunset' star Alanna Gold's historic Pioneertown is located in the California desert near San Bernardino County (@netflix)

'Selling Sunset' star Jason Oppenheim wants to buy Alanna Gold's town

Owning a town is a fascinating dream for everyone including The Oppenheim Group boss and 'Selling Sunset' star Jason Oppenheim. Upon learning about Alanna Gold's Pioneertown, he was eager to purchase it from her and inquired about the price needed to acquire the town.

Jason also tried to negotiate with Alana and offered her around $6 million but she respectfully rejected the offer. Alana has sentiments attached to the town as it was the place she went on a first date with her soulmate and she would never sell her emotions.