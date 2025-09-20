Florida musician wins over $60K on ‘Wheel of Fortune’, until one wrong word costs him huge prize money

In addition to quick thinking, 'Wheel of Fortune' is a game of luck as well, where players often navigate the thin line between losing and winning. However, nothing breaks hearts like a Bonus Round defeat. In one such instance, a 'Wheel of Fortune' player was on a roll, winning games left and right, until tables were turned. The contestant, who is a musician by profession, failed to answer the last puzzle, which cost him $45,000, making for a heartbreaking 'Wheel of Fortune' moment.

On the September 12 episode of 'Wheel of Fortune,' Joe Ferroni from Sarasota, Florida, competed against Marianna Reid of Omaha, Nebraska, and Sharona Nafisi of Atlanta, Georgia. Ferroni pulled ahead after solving the second Toss Up, as per TV Insider. He gained a big lead by landing $2,500 on the first puzzle and uncovering two 'Ps,' then hitting the 'Year of Fun' wedge, which offered an additional $5,000 and a trip to Hawaii if solved. When his opponents faltered, Ferroni solved 'The Ultimate Party Planner,' amassing a total of $27,830 and securing a commanding lead.

Nafisi nearly solved a puzzle but guessed a 'Q,' giving Reid the chance to solve "Guilt Trip of a Lifetime" with only two letters left, adding $2,000 to her bank. Reid later landed on the Express Wedge for the next puzzle, but a wrong guess of 'F' caused her to go bankrupt. Ferroni then solved "Drink In My Hand, Toes In the Sand," winning a trip to Turks and Caicos and bringing his total to $45,268. He also earned $10,000 by solving all three Triple Toss-Ups and $7,750 for the final puzzle, "Peanut Butter Milkshake," finishing with $63,018.

Nafisi received $1,000 from the show, and Reid went home with $2,000. In the Bonus Round, Ferroni chose 'Phrase' and brought his wife and daughter to cheer him on. After being given R, S, T, L, N, and E, he picked C, M, G, and I, but only one letter appeared. He exclaimed, "That's it?" while facing the puzzle "__ ER__ __ __S __ __ __ N __ __ LE." Host Ryan Seacrest responded, "That's all you got." As the timer ran down, Ferroni guessed "Very Personable," "Very Distinguishable," "Very Disturbing," "Noble," "Very Very Personable," and "Very Refreshing," but none were correct, as the puzzle was "Very Fashionable." Losing out on an additional $45,000, he said, "You know what? I'll take it."

This is not the only heartbreaking loss, as one small mistake on the show can cost contestants thousands and quickly go viral. Amy Johnston experienced this when she missed her bonus puzzle, leaving viewers puzzled and prompting reactions like, "What the fax?" Despite her streak, she ran out of guesses and admitted, "I got nothing," claiming she didn't know what "faxing" meant. While she tried to stay upbeat, her error demonstrates how the game can take players and fans from thrilling highs to crushing lows, as per Collider.

On 'Wheel of Fortune' and other game shows, even small mistakes can live on long after the episode airs, thanks to social media. Clips of flubs are shared and replayed millions of times, turning what once would've been a forgotten error into a viral fail. The pressure isn't just losing prize money; viewers on X, TikTok, and YouTube dissect each misstep with harsh one-liners and brutal memes. While these moments help the show remain exciting and unpredictable for fans, for contestants, a few seconds of panic can become a lasting digital legacy that overshadows their entire appearance.