‘1000-Lb Sisters’ star hits back at body-shamers with bold warning after posting rare photos of her sons

Amy Slaton let her fierce motherly side take over when Instagram comments became too nasty about her young sons

1000-Lb Sisters' Amy Slaton is a fiercely protective mom, and she’s making sure everyone knows it. Amy, who shares two sons, 4-year-old Gage and Glenn, with ex-husband Michael Halterman, surprised fans on Saturday, August 9, by sharing a rare glimpse of her boys. But when some fans began body-shaming the kids, Amy didn’t hold back. The reality star made it clear that any nasty comments about her sons would lead to an instant block, and honestly, we’re totally with her.

Screenshot of Amy Slaton from '1000-lb Sisters' (Cover Image Source: YouTube | TLC)

Amy posted a carousel of photos of her two young sons on Instagram, which she proudly captioned, "Boy, they are excited to wear Ja Morant shirts!!! Ja Morant Memphis Grizzlies," per Parade. The first picture showed Gage smiling, the second featured Glenn, and the last two snaps captured the brothers hugging in matching gray Ja Morant shirts. However, the comment section soon turned nasty with cruel comments from social media users. Amy directly addressed her followers with a firm warning, writing, "Don't body shame my boys or you will be blocked."

Fans were also appalled by the blatant body shaming of the kids, as one commented under the Instagram post, "It's sad that people worry about other people's children. Worry about yours, or keep your mouth shut!" A fan remarked, "It's very low for someone to body shame a child." Meanwhile, another fan shared, "Grown a** adults body shaming little guys. Everyone has different metabolisms. Some of you would only be happy if they were starved because you're so hellbent on making sure people are judged on appearance rather than character and integrity. Skinny doesn't equal healthier."

Notably, in an episode of '1000-Lb. Sisters,' Amy revealed stunning inspiration behind her children's names, as she said, "I name my kids after horror characters." She drew inspiration from famously possessed children, noting that Gage shares a name with the murderous child in Stephen King's 'Pet Sematary,' while Glenn is the name of Chucky and Tiffany's son in the 2004 horror film 'Seed of Chucky,' per E! News.

Not only that, but Amy's horror fandom extends beyond names. During a haunted tour in London, she eagerly approached a so-called "cursed painting," declaring, "I'll touch it. I'm not scared." In contrast, her sister Tammy Slaton, who, despite also being interested in the supernatural, refused to go near the portrait. Tammy warned about the "cursed" painting, saying, "There's something cursed on that… Like, bad."

Their brother Chris Combs wanted no part of it, even leaving the room before the artwork appeared. "My sisters get into all that crazy s**t," he said in a confessional. "But in my mind, it don't make no damn sense at all." Outside the supernatural, the Slaton sisters also explored burlesque dancing. In a previous episode, Tammy and Amy, met with a pole-dancing instructor to embrace their new curves after weight loss. Tammy joked, "Don't put me on the pole. I'm no pole ho. The pole will break from my ho.'"