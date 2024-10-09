'1000-lb Sisters' star Amy Slaton reveals her shame over her living situation

'1000-lb Sisters' star Amy Slaton and her husband Michael Halterman's divorce was finalized in September 2023

DIXON, KENTUCKY: '1000-lb Sisters' Season 6 just dropped! During the first episode of the TLC show, Amy Slaton was seen talking about her living situation following her divorce from her husband Michael Halterman.

For those of you who are unversed, Amy and Michael got divorced in 2023 after five years of marriage. The former couple shares two sons: Gage Deon Halterman and Glenn Allen Halterman.

Since her divorce, Amy has been living at her sister Tammy Slaton's house along with her two kids. However, Amy is now embarrassed to live at Tammy's home. Her current living situation has also raised questions about her autonomy after her separation from her husband Michael.

"So much has changed in the last couple of months. Gage will be three in a few weeks and Glenn just turned one a couple of months ago. Now that the divorce has been finalized, the first to do is getting out of Tammy's house. I've been staying at Tammy's house for like six or seven months now and honestly, it's time for me and the boys to go home I don't want to overstay," Amy shared.

'1000-lb Sisters' star Amy Slaton has been living at her sister Tammy’s place since her divorce (@tlc)

Where does Amy Slaton from '1000-lb Sisters' live now?

At the time of writing, Amy Slaton well-known for her appearance on the popular TLC program '1000-lb Sisters' resides in her Kentucky home with her two young sons. Amy bought a new house in Morganfield, Kentucky, where she lived with her former spouse Michael, and their sons until their divorce.

According to a report by The US Sun, Amy bought her Kentucky abode in July 2023, for a staggering price of $37,000. It has been reported by the media outlet that Amy's house consists of three bedrooms which is more than enough for her and her two kids.

Amy Slaton lives in Kentucky with her two children (Instagram/@amyslaton_halterman)

What is Amy Slaton's net worth?

'1000-lb Sisters' Season 6 star Amy Slaton has an estimated net worth of approximately $250, 000, as per numerous media publications. Over the years, she has managed to make her fortune primarily through her work as a reality TV personality.

Amy's fame has also helped her bag various brand partnerships and endorsement deals. Keeping aside her reality TV career, she also has a YouTube channel with over 500K subscribers. She also makes big bucks from her Cameo account, where fans pay her for customized video calls.

Amy Slaton has a net worth of $250K (Youtube/@tlc)

‘1000-lb Sisters’ Season 6 airs every Tuesday at 9 pm ET on TLC.