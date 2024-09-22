'Buried Alive and Survived' Review: Lifetime’s survival thriller captures the essence of real tragedy

Lifetime's 'Buried Alive and Survived' follows a woman who must overcome challenges to escape being buried alive by her abusive ex-husband

Contains spoilers for 'Buried Alive and Survived'

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: We often come across eye-catching headlines on the news, shrugging them off as another crime, but how this commonplace news for us may have been a matter of life and death for another is what Lifetime's 'Buried Alive and Survived' portrays so effortlessly. In a nutshell, the film is terrifying. I mean, the thought that someone may have been through such a horrendous occurrence is frightening, and it will make you root for the protagonist.

The film follows a mother being buried alive and struggling to safeguard her son, which is in every term a powerful reminder of a mother's unending love. 'Buried Alive and Survived,' in simple terms, is a narrative of survival and certainly not for the faint of heart, especially for those who suffer from claustrophobia, as it may trigger your worse nightmares.

Claustrophobic terror shines in well-crafted 'Buried Alive and Survived'

Eva Marcille as Alicia in a still from 'Buried Alive and Survived' (YouTube/@spectacularmagazine)

The plotline of 'Buried Alive and Survived' is a well-crafted survival thriller that is firmly rooted in a real-life story. The film depicts Alicia (Eva Marcille), whose idyllic life with her son Malcolm (Jaeden White) is upended when her ex-husband Victor (Tyler Lepley) returns from jail. Alicia's troubles with Victor escalate throughout the story, culminating with Victor burying her alive on a dark, rainy night. It's terrifying to think of being buried alive, yet the film expertly weaves a gripping and tension-filled story around it.

Of course, the concept is not entirely unexplored, but it is handled well and suspensefully. The writers, Richard Blaney, Nigel Campbell, and Gregory Small masterfully build suspense and create a feeling of urgency throughout the film, keeping you fascinated until the very end. The claustrophobic sequences in which our protagonist scrapes her way out of her grave also deserve special mention.

Manu Boyer Heightens Tension and Emotion in 'Buried Alive and Survived

Tyler Lepley and Jaeden White in a still from 'Buried Alive and Survived' (YouTube/@spectacularmagazine)

Another standout feature of 'Buried Alive and Survived' is Manu Boyer's direction, which keeps the pace fast and the stakes high. The emotional beats, notably Alicia and her son Malcome's bond and a mother's impulse to protect her kid, are well handled, offering the film's emotional core.

The escape sequences are filmed brilliantly to heighten the tension, and the wet, gloomy night in the background works like a cherry on top. The scenes after the escape create an incredible tension that keeps the viewer riveted to the screen, and if you are a single parent with a not-so-friendly ex, you will identify with Alicia's hardships, which is more than enough to emphasize Boyer's directorial talent.

Eva Marcille delivers a powerful performance in 'Buried Alive and Survived'

Eva Marcille and Jaeden White in a still from 'Buried Alive and Survived' (YouTube/@spectacularmagazine)

One factor that might have made or ruined 'Buried Alive and Survived' is the acting department. Because the film is based on a true story, the characters should have been represented with sensitivity, and I am pleased to declare that the acting department excelled in this area. Eva Marcille's performance as Alicia is incredibly powerful, as she masterfully depicts the dread, despair, and drive of a woman battling for her life and the protection of her kid. Her emotional range, particularly in the horrifying sequences of being buried alive and fighting her way out, heightens the film's intensity.

Tyler Lepley's performance as the sinister Victor adds a disturbing edge to the character of the antagonist, expertly portraying the violent ex-husband. His performance is unnerving and creates tangible tension. Jaeden White, who portrays Alicia's son, Malcolm, also delivers a strong performance, bringing dimension to the mother-son bond that serves as the film's emotional backbone.

In all, 'Buried Alive and Survived' is a story that has to be told because of the domestic abuse that many independent women continue to face and how a toxic partner may wreck their lives. If you're seeking a film that plays on fundamental anxieties while portraying a narrative of survival and featuring great performances, 'Buried Alive and Survived' deserves your undivided and immediate attention.

'Buried Alive and Survived' trailer