Move over Taylor Sheridan, Peter Berg's new show 'American Primeval' might just be the king of Westerns

Peter Berg's 'American Primeval' will explore the lethal nuances of the Wild West

Perhaps it's time to move away from Taylor Sheridan's smash hit series 'Yellowstone' and its ensuing universe and welcome Netflix's 'American Primeval', which will undoubtedly carry forward the legacy of the Western genre. Helmed by Peter Berg, the recently released trailer of 'American Primeval' shares glimpses of an intriguing world, packed with action and drama.

The highly anticipated series will explore the struggle to gain control of the American West, where violent clashes on the basis of religion and culture are rampant. Not only that, the series will also shed light on the grim realities of the American West.

What is the plot of 'American Primeval'?

Set in 1857, 'American Primeval' explores the origins of the American West. The six-episode show focuses on the struggles of a diverse group of people, which includes Mormons, Native Americans, and mercenaries, who try to survive amidst constant threats of war and death.

At the center of the storyline is Issac (Taylor Kitsch), a man haunted by demons, who takes the dangerous task of guiding Sara Rowell (Betty Gilpin) and her son westward. The upcoming show is a fictionalized dramatization of the violent clash of cultures, religions, and communities that will keep viewers on edge.

Who stars in 'American Primeval'?

The series employs a diverse and stellar lineup that will surely make the show memorable. Taylor Kitsch, who is best remembered for 'Friday Night Lights' and 'The Terminal List', will play Isaac. Betty Gilpin, who has been nominated for three Primetime Emmy Awards for her acting chops in 'GLOW', will play a determined woman seeking safety for herself and her son.

While Dane DeHaan will portray the character of Jacob Pratt, a devout Mormon leading his family west. DeHaan is best remembered for his role in 'The Amazing Spider-Man 2.' Shea Whigham will breathe life into the character of Jim Bridger, who is the seasoned owner of a fort crucial to the storyline. The cast also includes Kyle Bradley Davis as Tilly, Jai Courtney as Virgil Cutter, and Shawnee Pourier as Two Moons.

When does 'American Primeval' release?

Directed by Peter Berg, the miniseries will make its debut on Netflix on Thursday, 9 January, 2025. Written by Mark L Smith, the show was acquired by Netflix in December 2022. The majority of the filming of the series took place in New Mexico from February 2023, with filming interrupted by the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike.

How to stream 'American Primeval'?

'American Primeval' trailer