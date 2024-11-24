How '1000-lb Best Friends' stars Meghan Crumpler and Scott Bagwill exploring a romance might work out

Something might be brewing between '1000-lb Best Friends' stars Meghan Crumpler and Scott Bagwill. In Season 3 Episode 4 of the TLC show, their interactions during the pole dancing lesson seemed to take a flirtatious turn, with Meghan stealing glances at Scott. While he barely participated and looked visibly uncomfortable with the dance, Meghan seemed to enjoy herself, frequently looking back at him and offering sneaky smiles.

This exchange has led to romance rumors, even though some fans find the idea cringe-worthy, especially since Meghan is married. However, it’s not entirely surprising given the similarities between the two. Both Meghan and Scott have struggled with their weight loss journeys, often falling short of their goals due to a lack of motivation and frequent tantrums when things don’t go as planned. Scott was recently seen leaving Dr Charles Procter’s clinic in tears, a situation Meghan has also experienced.

'1000 lb Best Friends' star Meghan Crumpler' was enjoying herself during the pole dance lesson (@tlc)

Scott Bagwill was previously linked to '1000-lb Best Friends' co-star Vanessa Cross

Before Meghan Crumpler, Scott Bagwill was linked to his '1000-lb Best Friends' co-star Vanessa Cross. The two share a strong friendship and Vanessa is always there to support Scott. At the same time, she is not afraid to call him out on his mistakes or hold him accountable when necessary. Despite the rumors, their relationship is likely purely platonic.

'1000-lb Best Friends' star Vanessa Cross sparked rumours of a romance with Scott Bagwill (@tlc)

Who is '1000-lb Best Friends' star Meghan Crumpler married to?

Not much is known about Meghan Crumpler’s husband, Jon Creager, as he rarely appears on the TLC show. When he does make an appearance, it's typically while taking care of their cats. However, he occasionally pops up on Meghan's Instagram, where the couple is often seen smiling together in photos, showing that they continue to enjoy a happy married life.

'1000-lb Best Friends' star Meghan Crumpler is married to Jon Creager (Instagram/@meghan_1000lbbestfriends)

Scott Bagwill's struggles with relationships

It is often argued that Scott Bagwill’s motivation to lose weight stems from his desire to find love. While he believes his weight is the barrier to his success in relationships, it’s likely that his frequent tantrums, crying sessions, and refusal to take his weight loss journey seriously are the real reasons behind his struggles. In private confessionals on '1000-lb Best Friends', Scott often expresses a desire to re-enter the dating scene, yet he still refuses to put in the effort needed to make that happen.

'1000-lb Best Friends' star Scott Bagwill's motivation to lose weight seems to stem from his desire to re-enter the dating scene (@tlc)

