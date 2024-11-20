Why Dr Younan Nowzaradan could be '1000-Lb Best Friends' star Scott Bagwill’s last hope

'1000-Lb Best Friends' star Scott Bagwill has lost only 15 pounds in two months

In the Tuesday, November 19 episode of '1000-lb Best Friends', Scott Bagwill once again demonstrated a lack of serious effort toward achieving a major weight loss goal. Dr. Charles Procter had given him the challenge of losing at least 30 pounds in two months to qualify for weight loss surgery. Scott, who started at 596 pounds, attended his follow-up session with Dr Procter and his mother, revealing a weight of 581 pounds, showing a loss of just 15 pounds. Despite the modest progress, Scott shed tears of joy, celebrating even this small achievement.

However, the celebration was one-sided. Neither Dr Procter nor Scott's mother appeared impressed by the results. With Scott still indulging in his unhealthy eating habits and showing minimal progress, it's evident he isn't taking the journey as seriously as required. Adding to the concern, Scott often expresses that his motivation to lose weight is tied to wanting a relationship rather than improving his health for himself. This external motivation raises doubts about his ability to sustain meaningful changes.

The situation brings to mind Dr Younan Nowzaradan, better known as Dr Now, another renowned reality TV doctor on TLC. Unlike Dr Procter's lenient and gentle approach, Dr Now is known for his strict dietary plans and no-nonsense demeanor. He delivers harsh truths to his patients and has little tolerance for those unwilling to make significant efforts, often raising his voice when necessary. For a stubborn patient like Scott, Dr. Now’s tough-love approach might have been more effective in driving real progress.

'1000-lb Best Friends' star Vanessa Cross calls out Scott Bagwill for missing his weight loss goal

After his session with Dr Procter, Scott recounted his clinic visit to the rest of the '1000-lb Best Friends' cast, sharing that he hadn’t met his goal but had managed to lose 15 pounds. While Scott may have hoped for encouragement, his friends remained silent. Breaking the tension, Vanessa Cross chimed in, pointing out that Scott could have lost at least 45 pounds if he had taken the process more seriously.

Although Vanessa’s comments came from a place of concern, Scott took them poorly. Feeling hurt, he abruptly left the lunch table. Outside the restaurant, he had an emotional outburst, breaking down in tears under the rain.

Scott Bagwill denies fast food habits despite evidence

During the drive to Dr Procter's clinic, Scott's mother questioned him about his eating habits. He claimed he hadn't been visiting fast food restaurants or eating junk food, which was a blatant lie. Continuing this façade during his clinic visit, Scott told Dr Procter he had barely indulged in "wings nights."

However, Scott’s mother cut him off and exposed the truth, revealing he had been eating out frequently and once ordered 85 wings for takeout. She further disclosed that Scott often devours 10 sticks of cheese, despite the strict guidelines set by Dr Procter for his weight loss surgery.

How '1000-lb Best Friends' star Scott Bagwill’s emotional struggles hinder his progress

Scott Bagwill’s primary reaction to his lack of weight loss progress seems to be emotional breakdowns. He appeared deeply upset when his mother exposed his junk food habits, contradicting his earlier denials. Similarly, he couldn’t handle Vanessa calling out his lack of seriousness.

These reactions echo those of '1000-lb Sisters' star Tammy Slaton, who often responded to criticism with deflection rather than genuine effort. Such behavior might further hinder Scott, delaying any meaningful progress in his weight loss journey.

