'1000-lb Best Friends' star Scott Bagwill's defiance could spiral into serious trouble

'1000-lb Best Friends' star Dr Charles Procter gave Scott Bagwill a strict weight loss goal which Scott Bagwill found hard to achieve. He weighed 500lb when he started his weight loss journey and Dr Procter asked him to control his unhealthy food habits and drop around 30lbs or more to get the approval for the weight loss surgery.

However, during his recent visit to the doctor, he was caught lying about his lifestyle changes. In the preview of the upcoming episode, he claimed that he hadn't eaten any unhealthy food for a month, however, his mother exposed him revealing that he was eating only the last day. Instead of being thankful to his mother, he furiously left the clinic while slamming his mother for tattling.

Scott needs to change his mindset towards people who want to support him before actually focusing on his weight loss goals. Only then can he truly commit to making lasting changes. Additionally, he seriously needs to cut down on calories so he can improve his health. If the TLC star continues down the path of denial, he will face serious health issues. It's high time for Scott to take the support offered and make healthier choices.

'1000-lb Best Friends' star Scott Bagwill's mother made some serious life-threatening revelations. She claimed that Scott eats 10 items of food in one sitting, which leaves the doctor concerned. The TLC show viewers have also witnessed his binge eating whenever he attended any function that served food. During a recent speed dating event, he rushed to the food stall while his co-stars waited for their match announcements.

He also has feuded with his co-stars and shuts down everyone whenever they try to help him. He often lost his control over his target and Megan Crumpler exposed him and claimed, "Scott says he's doing good but I saw him go to town on that guac and you’re going to eat an entrée." However, considering the TLC show star's stubborn attitude, Dr Charles Procter has issued a warning and told Scott, "This is about you deciding, are you going to live or die?"

Did '1000-lb Best Friends' star Scott Bagwill ditch unhealthy foods?

'1000-lb Best Friends' star Scott Bagwill has seemingly managed to ditch unhealthy foods and welcomed a healthy lifestyle for his own good. He has previously admitted that cheese is his 'downfall' but is now serious about making changes which also includes not going to fast food restaurants. Additionally, Scott has also cut out soda since trying to lose weight. After months of hard work, Scott has finally noticed positives from the lifestyle changes, and his co-star, Vannessa Cross, who dropped 273lbs herself and wants skin removal surgery, admitted to being proud of him.

Additionally, Scott has joined a swimming pool fitness center to work on dropping his weight and achieving Dr Charles Procter's goals. He has recently shared a snap on his social media and wrote, "Back in the pool! Let’s get it baby!" However, he has refrained from sharing his current weight update to avoid spoilers.

