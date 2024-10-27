'1000-lb Best Friends' star Ashley is a real Tina 'Turner' as she joins mean girls club against Vanessa

'1000-lb Best Friends' star Ashley Sutton embraces Tina Arnold's bitter energy

ATLANTA, GEORGIA: The new season of '1000-lb Best Friends' is revealing the true colors of Ashley Sutton and Meghan Crumpler. The duo is exhibiting high school mean-girl energy towards Vanessa Cross, especially after her remarkable weight loss transformation. Since embarking on her journey toward a healthier lifestyle, Vanessa has faced obstacles, especially with Ashley resembling that one toxic friend who undermines her progress, much like Tina Arnold.

Throughout this season, Ashley seems to have fully embraced Tina's bitter energy, consistently aiming her negativity at Vanessa. It appears that her bullying tactics have driven Vanessa to a state of isolation, making her feel exiled from her own friend group. Initially, Ashley and Meghan gravitated towards Vanessa because her struggles made them feel better about themselves, given her challenging past and her being relatively larger than everyone else. However, as Vanessa has made incredible strides in her transformation, Ashley’s jealousy has escalated, leading her to resent a friend who is now thriving.

'1000-lb Best Friends' star Ashley Sutton seems to have fully embraced Tina Arnold's bitter energy (Instagram/@tina_arnold1kbf)

Has Ashley Sutton shed any pounds on '1000-lb Best Friends'?

While Ashley relentlessly criticizes Vanessa to the point of breaking her down on '1000-lb Best Friends', it seems she hasn’t experienced a significant weight loss transformation like her friend. In fact, Ashley appears to have gained more weight. To qualify for bariatric surgery, one must lose a certain amount of weight beforehand. However, despite undergoing the life-threatening procedure twice to improve her health, Ashley still appears morbidly obese. It’s high time she commits to a strict diet. In contrast, Vanessa has undergone an extreme transformation since her surgery, taking her journey seriously. Meanwhile, Ashley seems to be digging her own grave, despite having access to all the help she needs.

'1000-lb Best Friends' star Ashley Sutton still appears obese despite undergoing two life-threatening procedures (@tlc)

'1000-lb Best Friends' star Ashley Sutton's jealousy peaks over Vanessa's weight loss transformation

In a heated argument, Ashley’s voice rang out the loudest as she yelled at Vanessa, accusing her of being a bad friend, with Meghan backing her up. However, this accusation seems rooted in jealousy, as Vanessa has lost a significant amount of weight while Ashley and Meghan still weigh around 300 pounds. Ashley claimed that Vanessa has changed the group dynamic, but it sounds more like a confession of her jealousy, as the real change is that Vanessa is no longer the friend they can bully or make feel bad about her weight. Although Ashley may seem more sensible than the others, she still comes off as stuck-up and struggles to accept that Vanessa is doing better than her.

Vannessa Cross felt left out as Meghan Crumpler and Ashley Sutton grew closer on '1000-lb Best Friends' (@tlc)

'1000-lb Best Friends' star Ashley Sutton and Megan Crumpler might have a victim complex

A notable aspect of Ashley and Meghan’s dynamic is their tendency to play the victim in their ongoing conflict with Vanessa. They repeatedly blame her for their own struggles with weight loss, overlooking their personal responsibility in the matter. '1000-lb Best Friends' new season reveals that Ashley is once again not taking her diet seriously, while Meghan’s decision to adopt an astonishing 11 cats seems more like a coping mechanism than a solution to her challenges. However, this does not justify their harsh treatment of Vanessa. Both Megan and Ashley refuse to acknowledge their own accountability in their weight loss journeys, clinging to unhealthy habits while hoping that surgery will serve as a miracle cure. In reality, significant progress still requires dedication and effort.

Ashley Sutton and Meghan Crumpler play the victim in their ongoing conflict with Vanessa Cross on '1000-lb Best Friends' (@tlc)

'1000-lb Best Friends' Season 3 will premiere on Tuesday, October 22 at 10 pm ET on TLC