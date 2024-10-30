‘1000-lb Best Friends’ star Scott Bagwill has a new training regimen, and it's not going well

The new episode features Scott Bagwill being trained by Vannessa Cross' new weight loss regimen

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Scott Bagwill is one of the new stars featured on '1000-lb Best Friends', who works very hard during his journey to health and huge body weight reductions. Although he has never shared what exactly he went through to lose weight, we did learn that he weighed more than 500 pounds at the beginning of his weight loss journey and has been working toward his goals with his fellow cast members.

Despite his hard work, he felt overwhelmed with Vannessa Cross's new weight loss regimen in Season 3. Vannessa has been so into her fitness and nutrition, adding new workouts and changing her diet to keep challenging herself and pushing her friends. She has always been open about her commitment to losing weight through frequent exercise and making healthy food choices. In the recent trailer, Vannessa is seen taking Scott on a walk, which he hasn't done in a whole year. Left panicked by this, Scott worries that giving Vannessa control over his fitness regimen might not be a good idea after all.

Scott's journey involves everything from diet changes to exercise, maybe even to therapies for mental health, just like many of his co-stars have had to go through in an effort to live healthier. The pressure to keep up with Vanessa's routine highlights challenges many people face in weight loss when rounded by friends who also seek huge changes. It does mean that physical weight loss among friends is an emotional and psychological journey. As the show '1000-lb Best Friends' progresses, viewers might anticipate more of Scott's clear and detailed strategies and his adjustments to Vannessa's routine while he strives to achieve his own health goals.

Scott Bagwill is happy with where he is right now on '1000-lb Best Friends'

Scott Bagwill is feeling pretty good about his life these days. The star of '1000-lb Best Friends' called himself "very happy" and seemed to feel contented, and pleased with how his weight loss and personal development journey has gone.

Having begun his career in excess of 500 pounds, Scott has worked towards regaining his health, which generally brings happiness. Meeting others who struggle with issues similar to his weight provides him with, at the least, a support group. This can be so uplifting and motivating for friends who understand what it is like to live with obesity.

Scott feels very enthusiastic about the chance to collaborate with Dr Proctor. He is equally excited to be part of a program that aims to assist him in achieving his health goals. He mentions that he has become acquainted with his fellow cast members, Vannessa Cross, Ashley Sutton, and Meghan Crumpler—individuals who are also pursuing their own paths toward improved health.

What was Scott Bagwill doing before joining the TLC show?

Before joining the TLC show '1000-lb Best Friends', Scott was a Personal Vacation Planner for Carnival Cruise Line. His profile on LinkedIn also says that he did other jobs, such as an ambassador for Maple Street Biscuit Company and the voice talent for the radio channel Magic 105.9.

Scott hails from Marietta, Georgia. He has built a career that merges customer service and hospitality with broadcasting. This blend emphasizes his friendly personality and skill in connecting with people. Scott began his journey of weight loss and health improvement when he sought out weight loss surgery and was connected with Dr Proctor, which led to his placement on the TLC show.

