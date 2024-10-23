'1000-lb Best Friends' star Vannessa Cross cut her weight in half, but still wants one more surgery

JONESBORO, GEORGIA: Vannessa Cross is returning for the '1000-lb Best Friends' Season 3 to share her weight loss journey. Since her debut on TLC in 2022, Vannessa has faced the challenges of adopting a healthier lifestyle, starting her weight loss journey at 448 lbs.

With dedication and perseverance, she has shed over 200 lbs, now proudly standing at 229 lbs after undergoing bariatric surgery. Her transformation isn't just a personal victory as she shares her inspiring progress on social media, encouraging her fans to embrace their journeys. Following her remarkable transformation, the TLC star is now considering skin removal surgery. In a sneak peek of the upcoming season, she candidly expressed how the lingering excess skin has posed its own set of challenges. She consulted a surgeon to discuss her concerns about the extra skin that has been a constant companion on her journey. Vannessa revealed that it was her third attempt, as two previous surgeons declined to perform the procedure. She is hoping that her latest visit will get a positive outcome.

Why was Vannessa Cross rejected for skin removal surgery twice?

'1000-lb Best Friends' Season 3 star Vannessa Cross has been trying to get her skin removal surgery from last year but unfortunately, her surgery was rejected twice. Vannessa met Dr Proctor, who was reluctant to proceed with skin removal surgery, in February 2023.

Dr Proctor informed Vannessa that "right now's not the time to have the surgery. You're probably not quite ready yet." Undeterred, Vannessa sought a second opinion from Dr Amy Alderman but faced another setback when her request was turned down there as well.

'1000-lb Best Friends' star Vannessa Cross raises concerns following emergency hospitalization

'1000-lb Best Friends' star Vannessa Cross recently found herself in a frightening medical situation, prompting an emergency trip to the hospital. She took to her Instagram Stories to update her fans on her condition, revealing she would need to stay in the hospital for a few days.

Vannessa developed an ulcer that created a hole in the pouch formed during her weight loss surgery, leading doctors to undertake a delicate repair. Currently, she is being fed through a tube in her stomach as she navigates this challenging time. In her heartfelt update, she also issued a cautionary note about the realities of gastric sleeve surgery, reminding everyone of the potential risks involved. The TLC show star wrote, "Quit smoking if you do smoke cigarettes, and be very careful." Vannessa also advised her followers to avoid spicy foods if they ever undergo the procedure.

'1000-lb Best Friends' Season 3 will premiere on Tuesday, October 22 at 10 pm ET on TLC.