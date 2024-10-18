'RHOC' star Tamra Judge reveals her 'diagnosis' after just one therapy session!

'RHOC' Season 18 star Tamra Judge has opened up about her mental health struggles following her 'on the spectrum' diagnosis

ORANGE COUNTY, CALIFORNIA: Tamra Judge is opening up about her mental health journey! During the recent episode of 'The Real Housewives of Orange County' Season 18 titled 'Double Decker Drama', Tamra revealed that she's "on the spectrum" after getting her first therapy session. On Thursday's episode of the Bravo show which aired on October 17, Tamra spoke about her latest diagnosis, revealing that she had been diagnosed with autism following her first session with a therapist.

Tamra concluded her autism diagnosis just after one session with a therapist. However, it’s important to note that therapists typically cannot make diagnoses; a visit to a qualified medical professional who specializes in mental health is necessary for accurate assessment and diagnosis. It appears that Tamra is trying to play the victim card in the Bravo show and using her autism diagnosis as a cover-up for her past blunders. Rather than taking accountability for her actions, she seems to be manipulating the mental health struggles of other cast members.

'RHOC' star Tamra Judge considered checking into a mental health facility

Not long ago, Tamra Judge took to her Instagram page to share insights into her mental health journey. "I started therapy because this year had been really hard on me. I started feeling really insecure, I was having intrusive thoughts, and I didn’t wanna leave my house unless I had to. I even considered just being admitted into a mental health facility," she penned.

"In my conversations with my therapist, who I’ve known for years, we talked about a lot over the course of two hours. And she told me that many of the things about me — like how I process information, my sensory issues, my social anxiety, my aversion to eye contact with new people, my not wanting to be out of my routine, etc. — were all signs of being on the spectrum," she further added.

The 57-year-old described "on the spectrum" as a broad term, adding, "I don’t really understand it fully, and my therapist told me more evaluation was needed," she continued. "But when I sat down at the mic to record my podcast 15 minutes later and my head was spinning from what she had said, I had no time to process things, or even talk to my family — I was just back at work. And I was so emotional, I just blurted it out," she noted

According to the National Institute of Mental Health, the term "on the spectrum" refers to Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD). It has been reported by the institute that this "is a neurological and developmental disorder that affects how people interact with others, communicate, learn, and behave."

'RHOC' star Tamra Judge sheds light on deep and painful 'past trauma'

In the lengthy Instagram statement, 'RHOC' star Tamra Judge opened up about her experiences with past trauma that have affected her mental health. She also discussed the emotional struggles she has faced throughout her life. “If you know me, you know I don’t like to look weak or play the victim. I also hate labels, just as much as I hate excuses. But I’m working on myself — not a TV show; to be a better person for me and the people around me. This isn't some storyline. It's my real life,” she said.

Tamra added, "I have past trauma that is deep and painful. This is something I’ve suppressed for 15 years. But I’m finally getting the help I need, and I’m proud of myself for that.” She appreciated all the people who have reached out to her during these tough times. The reality TV star concluded by saying, "My mental health is just not strong enough where I can be judged and hated on right now,” she tells PEOPLE. “Yes, I’m admitting I'm weak. And I’m okay with that right now.”

