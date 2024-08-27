Is Vicki Gunvalson OK? 'RHOC' star sheds light on her battle with life-threatening condition

'RHOC' star Vicki Gunvalson's beau Michael Smith calls the medical experience 'scary'

ORANGE COUNTY, CALIFORNIA: The 'Real Housewives of Orange County' star Vicki Gunvalson has recently detailed the horrifying and life-threatening medical emergency she suffered during her Europe trip. In a recent episode of 'My Friend, My Soulmate, My Podcast', Vicki insisted that her health is improving while recalling a "very scary week." Vicki was in her office with a client, who was a retired doctor, when she started feeling uneasy.

The Bravo star was rushed to the hospital where she was ultimately misdiagnosed with a sinus infection and discharged from the hospital later that night. Vicki further revealed that she took antibiotics and returned to her home when her beau, Michael Smith, found her "pretty much passed out" in a bubble bath. However, it was later revealed that Vicki "had a massive infection. It was actually sepsis, but it was pneumonia."

Michael explained, "And what happened... is that when your body is fighting that big of an infection and that dangerous of an infection, your whole body attacks it, which affects the brain and everything else in your body because your body sends everything it has to fight it." Vicki then got emotional and recalled a neurologist telling her she had a "10 to 20 percent" chance of survival.

'RHOC' star Vicki Gunvalson details life-threatening medical emergency (Instagram/@vickigunvalson)

Vicki Gunvalson's beau Michael Smith calls her diagnosis 'scary'

'RHOC' star Vicki Gunvalson's beau Michael Smith recalled "one of the scariest" moments of the Bravo star's health crisis. Michael claimed that the doctors suggested that Vicki needed sleep after she passed out in a bathtub. He added, "It was dangerous. It was scary."

Michael further recalled that she slept straight for 13-14 hours and she failed to recognize anyone after she woke up. Michael recalled asking Vicki what his name and her birthday was. He added, "She looked at me for literally 15 seconds and said 'Mike'." He continued, "When she stood up she couldn't walk, she was shuffling her feet, she was so discombobulated on this whole thing, I was afraid she was having a stroke."

Meanwhile, Vicki added, "I don't remember much and that's the trauma of the brain." She explained, "It's very similar to a stroke or PTSD where the brain just goes into quiet mode, it just won't remember to protect you."

Vicki Gunvalson's beau Michael Smith calls her diagnosis 'scary' (Instagram/@vickigunvalson)

'RHOC' star Kelly Dodd wishes Vicki Gunvalson a 'speedy recovery'

'RHOC' star Kelly Dodd has recently wished a 'speedy recovery' to Vicki Gunvalson after she was hospitalized for a serious infection. Kelly took to her Instagram and shared a sweet photo with Vicki and wrote, "I knew @vickigunvalson almost died because [her boyfriend] Mike Smith called me and said she almost died."

Kelly added, "Sorry @michaelsmith0522 and told me not to say anything!!" The Bravos star further noted, "So I didn't say anything to anybody!! See I can keep a secret! I spoke to my friend @vickigunvalson, and she is surviving! I love you Vicki and I wish you a speedy recovery."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelly Dodd (@kellyddodd)

'RHOC' star Vicki Gunvalson refused to get admitted to the hospital

'RHOC' star Vicki Gunvalson has recently revealed that she didn't have time to take her health seriously and refused to get admitted to the hospital. During 'RHOC' Season 18 Episode 4, Vicki told her friend, Shannon Beador, "We have so much to catch up on." She added, "I have a staph infection. The doctor didn't want me to leave the hospital, but I checked myself out because I'm very, very busy."

However, Shannon insisted that Vicki should 'slow down' but the Bravo star was not ready. Vicki responded, "I don't want to be slowing down because then you're sedentary. The grass is going to grow around you, and you're not going to be able to see through it. I like being busy. I'm a type-A girl. I have enough money to retire if I wanted to, but what would I do?"