Long-running hit Netflix drama 'Virgin River' Season 7 gets major release update

The update was dropped by the star Benjamin Hollingsworth, who plays Dan Brady in the hit show

Netflix's 'Virgin River' has a major release update. The long-running romance drama is set to premiere season 7 in March 2026. The update was dropped by the series star Benjamin Hollingsworth, who plays Dan Brady in the hit series.

Hollingworth made the reveal during his appearance on Fox 5's' Good Day New York'. The actor was discussing his new festive season special movie, 'The Christmas Ring', and when asked about 'Virgin River', he confirmed the month of release.

In addition to the reveal, Hollingworth also teased the storyline for his character. "Brady left off having no money in his bank account," he said. "He’s now broke (again) and Brie, his love, his new first true real love, has now been proposed to with Mike with a plastic cap bottle cap ring out of nowhere. So it’s a lot of cliffhangers. He’s going to hunt down that money and find his ex-girlfriend, and he’s also going to navigate whether he can get back with Brie."

Hollingsworth also noted that the series, renewed for an eighth season, was "surreal" news. "To be the longest-running show is such a blessing. I love my character, I have such an attachment to Brady," he further added. His take on season 8 comes on the back of showrunner Patrick Sean Smith expressing his gratitude for another instalment to Tudum. "On behalf of myself and the whole Virgin River family, we’re eternally grateful to Netflix and to the fans for allowing us to continue on this journey with these beloved characters," Smith said.

Like Hollingsworth, Smith had his tease for the upcoming season. "Season 7 will find Mel and Jack taking their first steps into marriage as they start to plan for and build a life and family together. Meanwhile, Doc and Hope will work together to protect the clinic and the integrity of the town from outsiders," he further added.

"I can’t imagine creating a scenario where you think Mel and Jack are going to break up," Smith continued. "It forces you to dig a little bit deeper into, well, what other issues can they have in their relationship? Especially when you want to keep it through the romance lens. I think Alex and Martin play all of those [moments so well], it’s just resting on emotional stakes as opposed to will they, won’t they."

With Season 7 confirmed for 2026, the wait will be on as fans of the emotional romance show will wait to see how Mel and Jack's next stage in life pans out. There will also be significant focus on Hollingsworth's Brady as he's made a case for himself as one of the fan-favorite characters on the show.

'Virgin River' seasons 1-6 are available for streaming on Netflix.