Ex-'RHOP' spouse Jamal Bryant ties the knot again, 15 years after his last marriage ended

The 'Real Housewives of Potomac' star Gizelle Bryant's ex-husband, Jamal Bryant, has married for a second time

The 'Real Housewives of Potomac' star Gizelle Bryant's ex-husband, Jamal Bryant, has married for a second time. The senior pastor, 53, tied the knot with Dr. Karrianna "Karri" Turner on November 14, 2024, at the Waldorf Astoria in Atlanta. The couple shared the news on Instagram on Sunday, November 17, along with a heartwarming video showcasing their preparations and walk to the altar. Jamal captioned the post, 'It feels like a fairytale and a dream that came true!'

Jamal's new wife, Karrianna, is an author, scholar, pastor, and entrepreneur, as stated in her Instagram bio. She also runs Shop180West, a women's online boutique based in Atlanta, GA. Karrianna holds a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from Morris Brown College, a Master of Divinity from The Candler School of Theology at Emory University, and a Doctorate in Ministry in Leadership and Christian Renewal. Notably, Jamal's second marriage comes five years after he and 'RHOP' star Gizelle attempted to rekindle their romance in 2019. The pair had originally divorced in 2009 following allegations of infidelity against Jamal. They share three daughters: Angel, Adore, and Grace.

Jamal Bryant accused of fathering a child within his congregation

Back in 2016, Baltimore pastor Jamal faced allegations of fathering a child with a member of his congregation. The claims were made by Los Angeles-based masseuse Latoya Shawntee Odom, who alleged that Jamal was the father of her then-10-month-old son, John Karston Bryant. Latoya also claimed that Jamal had failed to provide child support.

During a May 17, 2020, appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Gizelle addressed the rumors surrounding her ex-husband, firmly denying them. “Thanks for asking, because it gives me the opportunity to say that is all the way a lie,” she stated.

Jamal Bryant's new wife, Karrianna, is an author, scholar, pastor, and entrepreneur (Instagram/@mzkarribaby)

'RHOP' star Gizelle Bryant reveals if she attended Jamal Bryant's wedding

In May 2024, after Jamal announced his wedding, 'RHOP' star Gizelle responded to The Daily Dish about whether she planned to attend. "Sure [I'm going], it's gonna be all about me," she joked before clarifying, "No, I'm not going to the wedding. I wouldn't do that to that woman." Notably, Gizelle also gave her congratulations to the couple on the news of their engagement.

'RHOP' star Gizelle Bryant did not attend ex-spouse Jamal's wedding (Instagram/@mzkarribaby)

Is 'RHOP' star Gizelle Bryant dating?

With Jamal moving on, it might be time for Gizelle to do the same. When asked about seeking a serious relationship, 'RHOP' star Gizelle said, "Committed relationships, sure. Marriage... still on the fence on that."