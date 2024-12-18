Garcelle Beauvais emerges as new 'RHOBH' villain with wild Kemsley household theories

Although we like RHOBH's Garcelle Beauvais, we wish she would refrain from bringing up Dorit Kemsley

Sutton Stracke and Garcelle Beauvais are no longer playing second fiddle after spending four years as witty sidekicks to the elite of 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.' These women are discovering what it means to be the villains, whether it is warranted, as they approach the top of the hierarchy.

The women discuss how, following her divorce, Dorit Kemsley must now rely on herself. Naturally, Garcelle seizes the opportunity to speculate on whether Dorit's heist was truly legitimate.

Garcelle Beauvais revisits Dorit Kemsley's robbery years later

Perhaps realizing that Dorit's displays of PTSD seem too genuine for someone who can't even convincingly fake an accent, Garcelle no longer believes Dorit faked it all. Instead, she now suggests that Paul 'PK' Kemsley might be behind the entire ordeal.

The type of housewifery Garcelle often engages in, beyond her usual duties, involves spreading dangerous, careless plots—something the greats could execute with far more finesse. Rather than continually prodding from the sidelines, the true indicator will be whether Garcelle directly shows Dorit this and allows her the chance to respond.

If Garcelle has the guts to stick to the landing, she could be paving the way for an intriguing villain storyline. While she has long positioned herself as the voice of reason, she's not always the most rational one.

Garcelle Beauvais questions PK texting Kyle Richards

The fact that PK "text-es" Kyle Richards still was revealed by Garcelle in a subsequent scene. Wearing a rhinestone cowboy hat as a tattoo artist finishes your angel numbers is a terrific way to impart gossip. Garcelle tries to revisit Dorit's disastrous heist in one scene. In the next, she defends a fellow divorcee, using the notion of women supporting women as her rationale.

Dorit Kemsley cornered by new Beverly Hills villains

Worst of all, Sutton and Garcelle were complaining about Dorit's incessant chatter. They’re furious because she ignored them afterward. After she refused to give them her business, they pushed their way in and were irate with her. 'The Real Housewives of Potomac' star Jacqueline Blake's actions are similar to this.

After separating Kyle and Dorit and encouraging them to speak up, Garcelle and Sutton utilized the information they shared against them. At the same time, stating that they shouldn't be talking behind people's backs and that this should be a sisterhood.

'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Season 14 airs on Tuesdays at 8 PM ET on Bravo.