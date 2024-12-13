‘RHOP’ star Jacqueline Blake reveals pregnancy, flaunts baby bump in glam photos

'RHOP' star Jacqueline Blake has two daughters, Ava and Blakely

'The Real Housewives of Potomac' star Jacqueline Blake is expecting her third child! On Thursday, December 12, 2024, she announced her pregnancy on Instagram, sharing two stunning photos of herself in a black lace dress paired with matching gloves. "One of the BEST BIRTHDAY gifts I could have EVER received this year! #happybirthday" she wrote in the caption of the Instagram post. In the photos she shared, Jacqueline proudly showcases her baby bump.

For her pregnancy photoshoot, the reality TV star had a gorgeous arrangement of red roses. When it came to her hairstyle and makeup, she went all out. Jacqueline pulled her hair in loose, beautiful curls. For the uninitiated, let us share with you that Jacqueline is already a doting mother to her two daughters, Ava, 12, and Blakely, 5, whom she welcomed with her on-again and off-again partner Patrick, also known as 'PP.'

‘RHOP’ star Jacqueline Blake is expecting her third baby (Instagram/@thejacquelineblake)

Who is the father of Jacqueline Blake's third baby?

At the time of writing, Jacqueline Blake has not revealed the name of her baby daddy. Previously, she has openly discussed the biological father of her two other children on 'The Real Housewives of Potomac.'

During Episode 3 of 'RHOP' Season 9, Mia Thornton and her boyfriend Incognito organized a birthday bash for Jacqueline's beau Patrick. Many fans of the Bravo show might remember Patrick as 'PP.' "Is he considered a 'boyfriend?' They've been together for, like, 14 years," Mia said in a confessional.

‘RHOP’ star Jacqueline Blake shares her two children with Patrick (Instagram/@thejacquelineblake)

Who is Jacqueline Blake's boyfriend PP?

In a previous episode of 'RHOP' Season 9, Mia Thornton's boyfriend Incognito asked Patrick about Jacqueline Blake referring to him as 'PP.' Then, Jacqueline responded to Incognito's question, saying, "It's a joke!"

Soon after, Patrick entered the chat and clarified, "'PP' means, 'parental partner.'" On the other hand, Jacqueline remarked, "We're separated at the moment, and we're co-parenting because we're working on parenting in a peaceful manner."

Patrick on an episode of 'The Real Housewives of Potomac' Season 9 (Bravo)

'RHOP' star Jacqueline Blake recently celebrated her eldest daughter's 12th birthday

'RHOP' housewife Jacqueline Blake's eldest daughter Ava recently celebrated her 12th birthday, and Jacqueline threw a heartfelt party to mark the occasion. To commemorate the special day, she shared beautiful birthday wishes for her daughter on Instagram.

"Screaming Happy 12th Birthday to my first baby!! Ava you are such a sweet and talented STAR! I love seeing you growing in this age even though I miss the super small you! May the lord continue to cover and guide you through life," she captioned the post.