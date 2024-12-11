How 'RHOBH' star Garcelle Beauvais’ support for Kyle Richards could backfire

'RHOBH' star Garcelle Beauvais may want to think twice before choosing sides in the feud between Kyle Richards and Dorit Kemsley

'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Season 14 Episode 4 showcases Dorit Kemsley fully embracing her unapologetic era, clashing with nearly everyone—especially Kyle Richards. However, Kyle isn’t fighting this battle alone. The latest episode revealed that Garcelle Beauvais, long considered Dorit’s frenemy, has also thrown her support behind Kyle.

Garcelle has faced significant backlash for siding with Kyle in her feud with Dorit, but in this episode, she made her stance crystal clear. During a dinner party, Garcelle openly called out Dorit, questioning why she shared Teddi Mellencamp’s father’s post on her Instagram story if she isn’t friends with Teddi. Dorit defended herself, claiming she never said they weren’t friends, just that they weren’t close. Despite her explanation, it was obvious that Garcelle, Kyle, and even Erika Jayne weren’t convinced. It’s clear that Garcelle has fully aligned herself with Kyle in this feud, but the dynamics remain unpredictable. As tensions escalate, Kyle might leave Garcelle behind once her issues with Dorit are resolved. Only time will tell if Kyle’s loyalty to Garcelle lasts or if it’s just a temporary alliance.

'RHOBH' star Kyle Richards is currently at odds with Dorit Kemsley (BravoTV)

'RHOBH' star Garcelle Beauvais shades Dorit Kemsley on WWHL

At the recent Bravo Fan Fest in Miami, Garcelle couldn’t help but throw shade at Dorit while discussing how Dorit first shared news of her marriage troubles with Erika. When Andy Cohen asked if Garcelle was surprised by this, she said, “I was surprised but when you look at it, really, Erika was the only person left.” The remark subtly jabbed at Dorit, implying that she wasn't close to anyone else in the group.

'RHOBH' star Garcelle Beauvais did not reach out to Dorit Kemsley after the separation announcement (Instagram/@garcelle)

'RHOBH' star Garcelle Beauvais reveals where she stands with Dorit today

Garcelle opened up about her current relationship with Dorit following their fallout during the 'RHOBH' Season 13 reunion. She explained that she wasn’t in a "good space" with Dorit, which is why she didn’t reach out to her after her separation from Paul 'PK' Kemsley.

While Garcelle acknowledged that they made some positive strides during Season 14 filming, she admitted that unresolved issues remain between them. “We got to a better place,” she shared. “It’s really hard to tell you [as] the season is new. I don’t know what’s being said, whether online [or] offline, so hopefully, one day we can resolve it and be friends," she added.

'RHOBH' star Dorit Kemsley and Garcelle Beauvais are known to be frenemies (BravoTV)

Teddi Mellencamp questions Kyle Richards' bond with Dorit Kemsley

In a recent episode of her 'Two Ts In A Pod' podcast, Teddi Mellencamp was asked if she believes Kyle is as close to Dorit as she is with her. “I see Kyle multiple times a week,” the 43-year-old revealed, adding that she’s “never once” heard Kyle mention doing anything with Dorit “unless she’s filming.”

Teddi Mellencamp doesn't believe Kyle Richards and 'RHOBH' star Dorit Kemsley are close (Instagram/@teddimellencamp)

The 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Season 14 airs on Tuesdays at 9 ET on Bravo.