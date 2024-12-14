'RHOBH' star Garcelle Beauvais suggests Paul 'PK' Kemsley may have ties to Dorit Kemsley's 2021 robbery

The 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star Garcelle Beauvais is revisiting past drama and reigniting buried tensions. The Bravo personality hasn’t shied away from questioning Dorit Kemsley's infamous October 2021 home invasion. In the past, Garcelle claimed that Dorit’s jewelry wasn’t stolen during the robbery. Now, she’s standing by her skepticism and adding a new layer of intrigue by hinting that "someone" else might have been involved.

While speaking with Sutton Stracke, Garcelle remarked, "You know when I said about her jewelry and the robbery? I don't think Dorit had anything to do with that. But I think someone did." She added, "I think Dorit just happened to be at the wrong place at the wrong time." Her comments appeared to subtly point that Dorit's estranged husband, Paul 'PK' Kemsley, who was in London at the time of the incident, may have something to do with the robbery.

What did Garcelle Beauvais say about Dorit Kemsley's jewelry robbery?

Back in November 2023, Garcelle hinted that there might be more to Dorit's past robbery than meets the eye. In a 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' episode, Garcelle made a shady comment about Dorit’s jewelry during a confessional. “I don’t even know how Sutton even noticed Kyle was wearing a different ring. I never pay attention to that. The only time I notice jewelry is when after the robbery, Dorit still had hers,” Garcelle quipped, taking a sip of water.

Inside Dorit Kemsley's October 2021 home invasion

In October 2021, Dorit's Encino, California, home became the scene of a terrifying home invasion. Three men broke into the residence that Dorit shared with PK, who was out of town in London at the time. Dorit was asleep at home with their two children, son Jagger, 9, and daughter Phoenix, 7, when the incident occurred.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the intruders made off with an “unknown amount of property,” including handbags, jewelry, and watches, resulting in a “significant monetary loss.” The suspects fled the scene in a black truck. The LAPD revealed that Dorit, fearing for her life, complied with the robbers’ demands by directing them to valuables.

Paul 'PK' Kemsley responds to claims that the 2021 robbery was fake

During a Bravo’s Hot Mic podcast in February 2024, PK responded to claims that the 2021 robbery was fake. “It all f–king happened. That’s what happened,” PK stated. “[She] showed them where everything was and said she can’t phone anyone, she doesn’t have a phone. And obviously, something triggered with that robber — or whatever you want to call him — that he did actually leave the phone on the floor. That’s what he did, and that’s how she managed to call me.”