'Emily in Paris' Season 4 Part 2 Review: Emily Cooper's new love interest spices things up

Warning: Contains speculations for 'Emily in Paris' Season 4, readers discretion advised

PARIS, FRANCE: Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) returns in a month with the second part of 'Emily in Paris' Season 4, and this time too she does what she is a master at. Yes, she will leave you perplexed, delighted, excited, and, in the end, stunned, which effectively expresses the maker's intention to release the season in two parts.

I mean, when it was announced that Season 4 of 'Emily in Paris' would have two parts, I was, of course, skeptical, passing it to be a marketing gimmick but how wrong was I as Part 2 is itself a separate season, which will leave you asking for more. Yes, Emily's new Italian romance will make your heart flutter and you will desire to see more of them. Additionally, Part 2 gives enough of the heart-racing moment with its charm and, of course, Emily's characteristic charisma, but occasionally it also suffers with pace and focus.

Mindy Chen finally gets her moment to shine in 'Emily in Paris' Season 4 Part 2

Ashley Park in a still from 'Emily in Paris' Season 4 Part 2 (@netflix)

The narrative of Part 2 picks up after the conclusion of Part 1, as Emily at first is pleased with her life; with a great partner and solid career, she has everything an ordinary being desires. Yet Emily is especially unique; therefore, her life does not remain ordinary for very long as soon as things begin to collapse and she finds herself at the crossroads and ends up in Rome. With her relationship going kaput with Gabriel (Lucas Bravo), Emily finds a new love interest, Marcello (Eugenio Franceschini), who as a character is a delightful addition to Emily's chaotic world.

As the show develops, so does their connection. Now, one thing I have to mention is how easily Emily can secure excellent-looking males, whether in Paris or Rome. I mean, I am sure, these things do happen in the real world as well but still, sometimes it makes it too evident that Emily is the lead and she will only have amazing men as her love interests. Now, speaking about the plot, sure, it's clichéd Emily's world where everything happens for her and around her.

Thankfully, this time we get to witness some of Mindy Chen's (Ashley Park) character development as well. Mindy's story was completely sidelined in the previous part, but I am delighted that she has her chance to shine this time. While Mindy has her own time to dazzle, I am still puzzled as to what is going on with Camille (Camille Razat). I mean, she had a wonderful love story with Sofia in the previous seasons, which obviously hit rock bottom in the first part of season 4 but how she fails to reunite with Sofia, with whom she was once planning to raise her baby, baffling and underlines the lack of cohesiveness in the plotline.

Eugenio Franceschini brings a refreshing energy to 'Emily in Paris' Season 4 Part 2

Lily Collins and Eugenio Franceschini in a still from 'Emily in Paris' (Netflix/@stephaniebranchu)

The acting department of 'Emily in Paris' continues to be a strong aspect of the show. As always, the actors have done a terrific job. For me, when I hear the names Emily or Mindy, I think of Lily Collins and Ashley Park first, showing the impact of their performances. Lily Collins is solid as always in her portrayal of Emily, capturing her charm and chaos masterfully. Ashley Park shines throughout the season, especially in her breakup scene, where she displays her character's vulnerability.

Lucas Bravo is the same as he was before, but this time his character finally wins a Michelin star. He has cause to grin, but at the same time, his expressions scream that he's missing Emily. The new addition, Eugenio Franceschini as Marcello, brings new energy to the storyline. Eugenio skillfully portrays Marcello's character with top-notch skills that will leave you feeling engrossed by his charms.

"Emily in Paris" is a show that many people enjoy as a guilty pleasure. However, I sometimes wonder if the creators will ever take the show more seriously instead of using the same old romantic storylines for Emily. With the show's budget and talented cast, I believe they could do much better. I hope they consider taking a different approach in the future. Until then, watching Emily's escapades will continue to be a guilty pleasure for me and many others.

