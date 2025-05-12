Nick Cannon reveals how he wooed a 'Masked Singer' judge — and it’s weirdly wholesome: 'I gave...'

Nick Cannon appears to have a romantic history with his 'The Masked Singer' co-star Nicole Scherzinger! While appearing on a May 2023 episode of Jason Lee's television show 'The Jason Lee Show', Cannon candidly spoke about his love life. At one point during the episode, when Cannon was playing a game of "Smash or Pass," he revealed how he tried to win over Scherzinger's heart after falling in love with her. As per Business Insider, when Scherzinger's picture popped up, Cannon said, "Everybody knows that's my ex. I wouldn't do it now. I was so in love with Nicole. That's probably the only woman I've ever chased. I chased her."

While having a conversation with Lee, Cannon also disclosed that he gifted a bible to Scherzinger to get her to fall for him. "I gave her Bible verses. I gave her a custom Bible because she's very spiritual and super into Christianity. She was like, 'I'm not messing with you. You're toxic.' I chased her for years. The Bible is what got me in," Cannon further added. Then, Cannon decided not to give away the exact timeline of their romantic relationship. On the other hand, when we talk about Scherzinger, she has never made any comment on the pair's romance.

However, when the 'Wild 'n Out' host was asked to name the one thing that he liked the most about the former Pussycat Dolls singer, he quipped, "First of all, super talented. The world hasn't seen how talented. Vocally, she's incredible, but her acting, her humor, her impressions, and then she's just a good person. Like, one of them people that don't say bad about nobody. You see her — she cries every episode of 'Masked Singer.'"

Speaking of Cannon's personal life, he was previously married to the 'All I Want For Christmas' hitmaker Mariah Carey. Back in the day, Cannon and Carey stunned everyone by getting married in a surprise wedding in April 2008 after two months of dating. Then, the pair exchanged their vows at Carey's Bahamian estate. During an interview with People magazine at that time, Carey exclaimed, "We really do feel we are soul mates. I never felt a love like this was in the cards for me." In April 2011, Cannon and Carey welcomed twins Moroccan Scott and Monroe Cannon. However, their marriage wasn't meant to last forever, as Cannon and his baby mama Carey, called it quits in December 2014.

In the past, Carey talked about her split from Cannon in her memoir, 'The Meaning of Mariah Carey' which saw the light of day in 2020. As per Cosmpolitan, while talking of Cannon, Carey recalled, "He was a good guy. He was faith-based. He was ambitious. He had been in the entertainment industry for a long time, so he understood the madness. He paid attention to me. Honestly, I think Nick and I could have worked it out between the two of us, but egos and emotions got inflamed (which can translate into many billable lawyer hours, and ultimately it did). It was tough. We both wanted to make sure everything was cool for our family. We will always be family, and we make it work."