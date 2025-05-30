Mel B reveals why returning to ‘AGT’ felt like a triumph — and the reason will move you deeply

In addition to being the 20th season, NBC's 'America's Got Talent' will also welcome Mel B back to the judging panel. The 'Spice Girls' alum first joined the show in Season 8, replacing Sharon Osbourne, until she herself left in Season 13. Following that, the singer did return for 2019's 'America’s Got Talent: The Champions' and 2024's 'AGT: Fantasy League,' but this will be the first time she will officially return to the main 'America’s Got Talent,' as per Entertainment Now. While fans are all reeling with excitement for Mel B's big comeback, the singer also addressed her return as a big triumph.

Mel B attends the 'America's Got Talent' Season 20 Red Carpet in Pasadena, California. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Victoria Sirakova)

In her interview with Life & Style's Fortune Benatar, Mel B opened up about her healing journey following a difficult period during her previous time on 'America's Got Talent.' When asked about the healing process, she said, "It has involved a lot of hard work. I had to resolve issues with my family, as I was isolated from them for so long, and be totally honest with myself and others. [Back then] AGT represented a safe place. I could put on a Mel B mask and enjoy myself.”

Talking about her current state, Mel B shared, "I see this current chapter in my life as a continuation of the work I've done. You don't just recover overnight." Mel B talked about her emotional journey, saying, "In my final year on AGT, I was not in a good place." The mother of three described her return as a victory, saying, "So, this feels like a triumph for me. There is hope. You can piece your life back together with the support of good people around you." Mel B also shared her birthday outlook and thoughts on her 'AGT' co-stars, saying, "My goal for the year is to be happy and to do what I love, and AGT is part of that. I've made no plans, but I think there may be a little surprise in store for me."

Speaking about her fellow judges, she further said, "I love to play pranks with Howie. Sofía has been a revelation. She's so gorgeous, but she's also incredibly warm and really, really funny. Simon and I have known each other since he turned the Spice Girls down when we tried to get him to sign us. I love reminding him of that!" In addition to her major comeback on 'AGT,' Mel B is also taking major steps in her personal life, as the singer is all set to marry her longtime partner, Rory McPhee, as per WWD.

"I've been through a lot in this past decade, including an emotionally abusive relationship where I was so low and felt insecure and unattractive, and now I feel I have come into the light. So my dressing reflects where I'm at right now, and it's a call-out to let all women who have been through abuse know that you can heal, you can start to recover, and you can find yourself again." Sharing about her independence and empowerment through style, she added, "It's so important to feel completely in control of myself, from the way I look to the place I live to the people I surround myself with and the clothes that I wear. My clothes were paid for with my money and chosen by me."