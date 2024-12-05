'DWTS' star Sasha Farber’s 'cryptic' comment on Jenn Tran’s post has fans questioning their relationship

'DWTS' pro Sasha Farber calls Jenn Tran a 'friend' in recent Instagram post

'Dancing With The Stars' Season 33 may have recently wrapped up, but rumors about potential romances between the contestants are still swirling. One such rumored couple is Jenn Tran and Sasha Farber, with fans still unsure whether they’re dating or not. A recent comment from Sasha on Jenn's Instagram post may only add to the confusion. On Wednesday, December 4, Jenn, 27, shared a heartfelt post expressing her gratitude to Sasha for helping her through a difficult time and making her 'DWTS' journey unforgettable.

She praised his support, choreography, and belief in her, which helped her build confidence and fall in love with dancing. However, Sasha’s comment on the post has raised some eyebrows. He wrote, "Ohhh, thank you, you blossomed into a beautiful dancer, hope we can remain friends and stay in contact!" This comment has sparked speculation, as it appears to suggest a friendship rather than anything romantic, despite the ongoing rumors about the two being a couple. While the comment is confusing, Sasha maybe just playing around, trying to throw people off about their relationship status.

'DWTS' star Jenn Tran thanks Sasha Farber after split from Devin Strader

On her Instagram post, Jenn took the opportunity to thank Sasha for “bringing light back” into her life, which may have been a reference to her tough times following her split from Devin Strader. She wrote, “To my dance partner: I can’t believe that three months ago we didn’t know each other and that we almost didn’t even meet. I’ve always believed in fate but meeting you at the airport in one of my darkest hours and rushing to GMA to start what would become the most unforgettable and surreal dance journey together was truly meant to be.”

'DWTS' stars Sasha Farber and Jenn Tran are rumoured to be dating (Instagram/@dancingwiththestars)

Angela Ribeiro calls 'DWTS' stars Jenn Tran and Sasha Farber the 'cutest couple'

'Dancing with the Stars' Season 33 partners Jenn and Sasha spent Thanksgiving with the show's host, Alfonso Ribeiro, and his wife, Angela Ribeiro. During the dinner, Angela referred to Jenn and Sasha as the “cutest couple.” Commenting on Angela's Instagram post, Jenn wrote, "The best Thanksgiving!!! Thank you for hosting and opening your home and family."

'Dancing with the Stars' Season 33 partners Jenn Tran and Sasha Farber spent Thanksgiving together (Instagram/@sashafarber1)

Jenn Tran hints she might be living with Sasha Farber

During her appearance on the November 14 episode of the 'Sorry We're Cyrus' podcast with Tish and Brandi Cyrus, Jenn hinted that she might be living with Sasha. “Right now I gotta find a place to live, and that’s probably Sasha’s couch," she said. When Tish commented on how great it is that she’s bonded so well with Sasha, Jenn responded, “It’s amazing. He’s going to make me cook and clean every day. I don't know how I feel about that, but I don’t have to pay rent.” Tish replied, “It sounds perfect,” to which Jenn added, “Yeah, and then I get free dogs too. Free dog therapy. It’s perfect.”