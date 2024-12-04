'The Bachelorette' alum Jenn Tran's money-grab birthday post turns heads

'The Bachelorette' alum Jenn Tran has sparked outrage with her recent post. Her apparent money-grab plea left many fans feeling disappointed and let down.

Jenn recently took to Instagram Stories to announce her upcoming birthday celebration. But it’s not the party that has us concerned—it’s what she said in her post.

In her Instagram post, Jenn requested sponsors and collaborations for her birthday celebration. "Last chance to sponsor/collab with me for my birthday party!!" she said, posting a close-up photo of herself. "If you want to work together whether it’s alcohol or party favors or a really fun activity dm me from your BUSINESS ACCOUNT DIRECTLY or dm my party planner @allthedeets," she said.

With a request like this, some might find the post a bit tacky. Jenn has yet to reveal the date of her big birthday bash, but fans can surely expect plenty of photos from her special day.

Bachelor Nation stars are profitable for brands

While the request may feel a bit off-putting, it’s worth noting that businesses wouldn’t participate unless they saw a benefit. The bigger issue lies with the system itself. Marketing to specific demographics has increasingly shifted toward leveraging the influencers those audiences follow on Instagram, making this practice a central part of modern promotion strategies This is in keeping with the idea of being kinder to people in Bachelor Nation, who are primarily regular people who suddenly have a huge platform.

We are aware that she isn't necessarily an 'influencer' in the sense that someone who has amassed a following on Instagram or TikTok is, but still, the situation feels rather strange and awkward. Why is she making requests for companies to provide her with free goods or services for her birthday celebration? It seems so cheesy to post on your Instagram story requesting sponsors for your celebration. You are now earning enough money to pay for your birthday celebration, so buy it yourself, sweetie.

Jenn Tran and Sasha Farber done teasing 'DWTS' viewers

Viewers of 'Dancing With the Stars' must be tired of Jenn and Sasha Farber making fun of fans in light of their relationship. For weeks, rumors have been swirling that the duo, paired together on the show, might be romantically involved.

Now that the show has ended, fans have been begging Jenn and Sasha for weeks to clarify whether they’re dating or not. Whenever the media presses Sasha about their relationship, Jenn always nudges him to answer, but he continues to insist that they’re just great friends

Both have stated that they are unsure of what will occur now that the season is over. Adding to the speculation, they frequently tease fans with flirtatious posts and comments on social media. They have been caught on tape referring to one another as "babe" on many occasions. She has also been residing at his residence, which is no secret.