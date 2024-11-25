'DWTS' pro Sasha Farber's posts with Jenn Tran amid romance rumors continue to raise eyebrows

'Dancing with the Stars' duo Jenn Tran and Sasha Farber's social media posts have fueled chatter among fans

'Dancing with the Stars' pro dancer Sasha Farber has recently raised eyebrows regarding his intentions as he continues to fuel romance rumors with Jenn Tran. The conversation stems from a series of social media posts by Sasha, which many believe were made for publicity.

One point of discussion, in particular, is Sasha's tendency to share paparazzi-style candids of himself and Jenn, including those of him signing autographs. While such shots may appear spontaneous, they have raised questions about whether the images are strategically selected to attract attention. Besides, there has been observed an imbalance in their digital dispute. Often, Jenn jumps into Sasha's posts with an excitedly fast comment, while his responses are either brief or contain a couple of emojis. Such behavior has led some onlookers to wonder whether the alleged romance seems less even in public displays of affection.

Their highly visible nature of interactions has also drawn comparisons to celebrity "showmances," where relationships are speculated to be designed for publicity. While other couples show discretion in their personal relationships, Sasha and Jenn's social media posts have fueled chatter that the connection between them is a means of clinging to media relevance.

However, Sasha, who finalized his divorce from fellow 'DWTS' pro Emma Slater in May, may simply be getting used to a new romantic dynamic. Still, the intentional showcasing of his interactions with Jenn has allowed for speculation regarding just how genuine his actions actually are.

Sasha Farber may 'freak out' if referred to as Jenn Tran’s boyfriend

Tish Cyrus recently sparked curiosity among fans when she referred to Sasha Farber as Jenn Tran's "boyfriend." But Jenn was quick to clear the air, saying, "If you say boyfriend, he's going to freak out!" The comment added an interesting layer to their rumored relationship, as Jenn joined 'Dancing with the Stars' right after her season of 'The Bachelorette' ended in September.

While the two certainly seem to have a public presence with one another, it would appear Sasha isn't ready to give their relationship a label, thus keeping fans guessing.

Sasha Farber and Jenn Tran have been fueling dating rumors for months (Instagram/@sashafarber1)

Are Jenn Tran and Sasha Farber living together now?

Jenn Tran, whose 'Dancing with the Stars' stint recently came to an end, had formed a close bond with Sasha Farber during her journey on the show. "We spent the past seven weeks attached at the hip," said Jenn following her elimination, adding, "I can't even imagine a life without Sasha at this point."

To everyone's surprise, Jenn even confirmed that they are roommates now, making their friendship outside the dance floor even stronger. The revelation has made fans wonder if the duo's relationship is more than that of just close friends.

Jenn Tran said she can't imagine a life without Sasha Farber after her elimination from 'Dancing with the Stars' Season 33 (Instagram/@sashafarber1)

Jenn Tran and Sasha Farber reveal having a ‘good time’ together

Jenn Tran and Sasha Farber recently wrapped up their time on 'Dancing with the Star', but as per one of their recent interviews, it seems their bond goes way beyond the ballroom. Jenn shared that the two spend an abundance of time together and are having a "good time" getting to know one another off the dance floor.

The chemistry between the two is undeniable for onlookers, who question if there's more than friendship going on. Although the two have not completely explained their status, their close relationship has kept the guesses going on what the nature of that relationship could be.