'DWTS' alum Brooks Nader talks about Ozempic speculations after viral 'Suspect Challenge' TikTok video

'Dancing With the Stars' alum Brooks Nader is setting the record straight on the Ozempic rumors! Recently, Brooks decided to do the viral TikTok 'Suspect Challenge' with her three sisters Grace Ann Nader, Mary Holland Nader, and Sarah Jane Nader.

In a video shared on her TikTok account, Brooks and her sisters can be seen running around a swimming pool while hurling insults at each other. In the footage, one of Brooks' sisters accused her of taking the weight-loss drug Ozempic.

"Suspect randomly lost 20 pounds; says it's from working out, but she got on Ozempic," Brooks's sibling alleged in the video posted on November 29, 2024. Soon after, she turned around and stopped her sister midsentence and went on to say, "Don't! Don't!"

'DWTS' star Brooks Nader responds to sister's claim she lost 20 pounds using Ozempic

On December 3, 2023, Tuesday, Brooks Nader took to her Instagram page to address the rumors suggesting she consumed the Type 2 diabetes medication named Ozempic to achieve her 20-pound loss. In the blink of an eye, Brooks' latest TikTok video went viral.

Then, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover model shared a news article by E! News that revolved around her taking Ozempic. The headline of the article read, "Brooks Nader reacts to sister calling her out for using Ozempic." In her response, she wrote, "They are so grounded 😠."

Are Brooks Nader and Gleb Savchenko still together?

In the same TikTok video, one of Brooks Nader's sisters also made a big revelation about her love life by saying, “Suspect claims to have a completely full roster, but the same guy comes over every night.”

Lately, the 27-year-old reality TV star has been romantically linked to her 'DWTS' co-star Gleb Savchenko. The duo recently spent Thanksgiving together despite their on-and-off-again romance during the ABC show competition. It seems like they have rekindled their romance.

What happened to Brooks Nader on 'DWTS'?

Brooks Nader was one of the contestants vying for the stunning Len Goodman Mirrorball trophy on Season 33 of the beloved dance competition show 'Dancing With the Stars'. She and her dancing partner Gleb Savchenko were eliminated during the fourth week.

During the grand finale, 'The Bachelor' alum Joey Graziadei and pro dancer Jenna Johnson were revealed as the winners of the show, meanwhile, the Olympic rugby player Ilona Maher and her partner Alan Bersten emerged as the runners-up.