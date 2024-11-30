'DWTS' host Alfonso Ribeiro’s wife Angela Ribeiro drops subtle hint about Jenn Tran and Sasha Farber's romance

Angela Ribeiro dubbed Jenn Tran and Sasha Farber 'cutest couple'

'Dancing With the Stars' partners Jenn Tran and Sasha Farber are giving us couple vibes! Recently, the duo celebrated Thanksgiving with their close friends at 'DWTS' host Alfonso Ribeiro's home. Soon after, Alfonso and his wife Angela Ribeiro shared several snaps from the celebration on their social media pages.

On November 29, Angela shared an Instagram reel that showcased the highlights from the pair's annual 'DWTS' Thanksgiving feast. The montage featured a sweet snap of Sasha and Jenn sitting together with the text message written across it that read, "Cutest couple: Sasha & Jenn." It seems like Angela has subtly confirmed Sasha and Jenn's relationship.

"Felt all the feels this Thanksgiving. Hard to believe this was our 10th Annual DWTS Thanksgiving Feast! Thankful for our friends who have truly become family. Hope everyone had a lovely Thanksgiving," she captioned the Instagram video.

'DWTS' stars Jenn Tran and Sasha Farber spent Thanksgiving together

Jenn Tran and Sasha Farber are kicking off the holidays together. Not long ago, the duo marked their attendance at 'Dancing With the Stars' host Alfonso Ribeiro's Thanksgiving party which took place on November 28, 2024, at Alfonso's home.

Several 'DWTS' stars including Maks Chmerkovskiy, Daniella Karagach, Peta Murgatroyd, Jenna Johnson, Pasha Pashkov, and Val Chmerkovskiy, had fun at the celebration. For the unversed, Sasha's ex-wife Emma Slater was also one of the attendees.

'DWTS' stars Jenn Tran and Sasha Farber spent Thanksgiving together (Instagram/@mrsangelaribeiro1)

'DWTS' pro Sasha Farber was previously married to Emma Slater

Before fueling romance rumors with the former Bachelorette Jenn Tran, Sasha Slater was married to his fellow 'DWTS' co-star Emma Slater. The two began dating in 2011 and broke up in 2014. Soon after, they reconciled their romance the next year.

Sasha proposed to Emma during a live broadcast of 'Dancing With the Stars' Season 23. They walked down the aisle in March 2018. They exchanged their vows in a beautiful ceremony held at Bella Blanca in Los Angeles.

However, Emma and Sasha's marriage wasn't meant to last forever as they ended up going separate ways in 2022. Later on, Emma filed for divorce from Sasha in February 2023. Then, she cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason behind their split. They finalized their divorce on May 16, 2024.

While appearing in an episode of Nick Viall's 'The Viall podcast', Emma shed light on her split from her ex-husband Sasha and said, "It’s really the kid thing. It’s interesting because I do want to have kids, I just don’t want to delay Sasha’s path in having kids because I know that he is ready for that. I don’t want to talk about him too much because that’s really for him to say, but it’s about kids.”

“We’re still like family, so it isn’t really like the love is not there, it’s actually not that at all. We’re just at potentially two different places. But the hard part was that the love actually didn’t go away," she added.

Emma Slater and Sasha Farber parted ways in 2022 (Instagram/@theemmaslater)

'DWTS' fans thought Jenn Tran and Sasha Farber were faking their romance

Jenn Tran and Sasha Farber have continued to spark romance rumors since the time 'Dancing With the Stars' Season 33 premiered on September 17, 2024. Their sizzling chemistry on the dance floor led fans to think that they were in a relationship.

Initially, the viewers of the ABC dance competition felt that Sasha and Jenn were faking their romance for clout. Throughout the show, Sasha and Jenn were seen flirting with each other. Every now and then, they are seen together at various events. However, they remain mum about their current relationship status.