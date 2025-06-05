Simone Biles and Sasha Farber salsa again — now fans are begging for their comeback in ‘DWTS’ Season 34

Simone Biles reunited with her former ‘DWTS’ partner for a special dancing moment. The duo reflected on their good old ‘Dancing with the Stars’ days and busted some salsa moves at a hotel. Farber posted the video on his Instagram account with the caption, “We do this in most hotel lobbies.” Fans on Reddit reshared the video, reacting to the pair’s camaraderie. “I love their friendship,” one Reddit user wrote. “Next to Jenn, this is my absolute favorite partnership of his. Glad to see they are still such good friends!” a second internet user commented.

“I love that they're still friends. Sasha being friends with almost all his partners is a testament to his character,” another Reddit user added. Another fan chimed in and wrote, “I think he’s cool with all of his partners, which is rare.” Many other internet users gushed over their friendship and credited them for maintaining the friendship after 8 years. One Reddit user even deemed the duo “Two icons,” while another fan called the pair “iconic.” A social media user wanted the pair to return to the ‘DWTS’ stage for its all-star season. “What I would give for her to do and win an all-star season with him.”

Biles and Farber participated in the 24th season of the dance competition and finished in fourth position. Former NFL running back Rashad Jennings and Emma Slater won that season. In a separate Instagram post, Faber shared a picture of himself and Biles, smiling at the camera. “Always a good time and endless laughs!!!” he captioned the post. As for the Olympic gymnast, she recently attended the premiere of her latest season of her Netflix documentary ‘Simone Biles Rising.’ She donned a classy off-shoulder white dress with floral prints.

‘Dancing with the Stars’ ended its 33rd season, crowning Joey Graziadei and his professional dance partner Jenna Johnson as the winners. ABC’s beloved dance competition is gearing up for season 34, which is expected to premiere in fall 2025. Robert Irwin, a wildlife conservationist and the son of the late Steve Irwin, was the first confirmed contestant of the season. During his announcement at Disney Entertainment Television's Get Real Event in April, Robert said it was an “honor” to join the show. He revealed that his interest in the dance competition began when he was young.

Watching his sister, Bindi Irwin, not only participate but win the 21st season of ‘DWTS’ gave him an extra boost. “I said, 'One day, that's gonna be me.' And now, that dream is a reality, and I am over the moon. Let's do this!” Robert added. The next confirmed contestant of the upcoming season is social media influencer Alix Earle. Although only two names are confirmed so far, speculation suggests that ‘The Traitor’ star Dylan Efron could be one of the contestants. ‘DWTS’ Pro Daniella Karagach shared her take on the season 34 cast in an interview with US Weekly. “We’re starting off with a bang!” she said. She went on to predict that both Earle and Robert could be in the finale.