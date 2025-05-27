Is Joey Graziadei heading back to the 'DWTS' ballroom? 'The Bachelor' alum drops subtle new hint

"I feel like that’s an opportunity that’s so amazing. I think I couldn’t say ‘no’ to it," Kelsey Anderson said of 'DWTS.'

It appears that 'The Bachelor' star Joey Graziadei is ready to wear his dancing shoes again after his recent victory in the dancing competition. Earlier, Graziadei and his pro partner Jenna Johnson emerged as the winners of 'Dancing With The Stars' Season 33, which aired in 2024. During his time on the ABC dance competition, Graziadei won the hearts of the judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Derek Hough, as well as the fans, with his spectacular performances and charming personality. At the moment, the fans of the show are eagerly waiting to learn about the lineup of the upcoming season, and Graziadei is reminding everyone that he remains dedicated to dancing.

On May 23, Graziadei took to his Instagram page and posted a video showcasing his early morning routine to his 1 million Instagram followers. "Morning Routine, just in case someone asks me to dance again. I don’t think the collagen ice bath works, but it was worth a try. But in all seriousness, adding @vitalproteins to my routine has been a total game changer #VitalPartner #MorningRoutine," Graziadei wrote in the caption of the Instagram post.

In the video uploaded, the 'DWTS' champion can be seen brushing his teeth, trimming his beard, and heading downstairs to dip his face in a collagen ice bath. Soon after, Graziadei made his coffee and added protein to the same. In a few moments featured in the video, Graziadei can also be spotted goofing around with his fiancée, Kelsey Anderson, including doing press-ups with his ladylove on his back. And then the most awaited moment came, when Graziadei put his dancing shoes on and performed a little dance routine.

With the caption, Graziadei made it clear that he continues to enjoy dancing. It seems like Graziadei is open to joining another dance reality show or even returning to the 'Dancing With The Stars' stage. The latter is most unlikely to happen, but Graziadei's partner, Anderson, has shown her interest in the show. While having a chat with Page Six on May 16, Anderson was asked whether she would like to be considered for 'DWTS' Season 34. “I feel like that’s an opportunity that’s so amazing. I think I couldn’t say ‘no’ to it. I think it’s amazing. All the people that work on the show, from in front of the screens to behind the screens, are all so amazing, so yeah, I would definitely say ‘yes’ if they came to me and were like, ‘Please,’” Anderson shared at that time.

All the 'DWTS' fans couldn't stop gushing over Graziadei's dance moves. One social media user stopped by the comments section and wrote, “We just accepted the fact that we won’t see you dance next season on DWTS, and then you post this. Now starting the grieving process all over again." Followed by a second user who penned, "Good for you. Keep dancing." Another netizen went on to say, "Noooo, this is too clever, dancing Joey forever." A user chimed in, "We need more of Joey on DWTS." Another fan commented, "Ooop guys we got Joey Graziadei jumping on the trend… Or should I say dancing into the trend!! And I am here for it. I approve."