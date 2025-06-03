‘DWTS’ turned 20 — but it was one pro dancer’s quiet tribute that caught everyone’s attention

Rylee Arnold marks 'DWTS' 20th anniversary by reflecting on the freestyle that stole hearts in Season 33

Rylee Arnold has many bittersweet memories as a performer on 'Dancing with the Stars', one of which she recently shared as the beloved show celebrated its 20th anniversary. Widely known as the partner of gymnast and pro dancer Stephen Nedoroscik, Arnold took to Instagram on Monday, June 2, with an emotional post reflecting on her favorite performances from last season. Sharing a video of her freestyle routine, which she called one of her favorites, Arnold expressed her gratitude and love for the show, “I have grown up watching this show since I was a little girl and have always dreamt of being a part of it one day.” The heartfelt post quickly grabbed the attention of her fans and fellow dancers alike.

Further in her Instagram post, Arnold added that she feels grateful about all the things that 'Dancing with the Stars' has taught her, while also speaking of her “amazing experiences” throughout the seasons. Talking about the excitement that she still holds within herself, being a part of the reality show, Arnold went on to mention, “I am forever grateful for this show and I constantly pinch myself every day when I’m reminded I’m doing my dream job.” She further revealed she chose to upload her freestyle dance footage from the previous season “cause this was hands down my most favorite memory from my DWTS journey this far.”

In the comment section of the post, her followers were seen appreciating Arnold’s skills, as one stated, “till get chills every time I see this performance! Best one yet! Always brings a tear to my eye.” Jumping into the comments, another wrote, “No offense to the other finalist, but THIS was the STANDOUT freestyle, the one people will remember years from now.” A few others were seen expressing their love for Arnold and encouraging her, calling her freestyle performance the one that will “go down in history as one of the best.”

The highly intriguing dance video starts with romantic blue lights and Arnold holding her partner Nedoroscik close to her. As their performance is announced, they are joined by a few other dancers in the background. Bringing their energy and unmatched skills to the stage, Arnold and Nedoroscik can be seen amusing the viewers while dancing to a very sweet tune. The duo made it to the finale of the reality show in November 2024, finishing fourth in Season 33 of 'Dancing with the Stars'. In case you missed it, Arnold and Nedoroscik were among the season’s standout finalists.

The tune in question, to which Arnold and Nedoroscik danced, was Coldplay’s ‘Viva La Vida.’ Interestingly, besides the freestyle performance, the duo had even delivered a quickstep to the famous song, ‘I’ll Be There for You,’ impressing the judges and earning a great score. While her fans have always enjoyed Arnold’s presence on the show, she recently expressed on Instagram that she won't be returning to ‘DWTS’ after her ankle injury. This thought of her was supported by her sister Lindsay Arnold, as she stated, “I’m really proud of her,” while talking to US Weekly. Besides Arnold, several other alum, including Tom Bergeron and Derek Hough, also celebrated the anniversary of the globally beloved show, as per Parade.