'Dune: Prophecy' needs to get its act together after universally panned first episode

HBO's 'Dune: Prophecy'follows two sisters as they attempt to shape humanity’s future by establishing the Bene Gesserit

Contains spoilers for 'Dune: Prophecy'

The much-actincipated sci-fi series 'Dune: Prophecy' made its big debut on Sunday, November 17, but fails to win over viewers. Developed by Diane Ademu-John and Alison Schapker, the six-episode series is the prequel to the 'Dune' movies and offers the exploration into the rise of the Bene Gesserit sect.

Episode 1, titled 'The Hidden Hand,' takes viewers into the complex universe of politics and power as Valya Harkonnen (Emily Watson) sets her goal to transform the Bene Gesserit as the ultimate force in the Imperium. However, thanks to underdeveloped characters and unfocused writing, the first episode is receiving flak from the fans.

Fans criticize the premiere episode of 'Dune: Prophecy'

Travis Fimmel in a still from 'Dune: Prophecy' (HBO)

As soon as 'Dune: Prophecy' Episode 1 made its debut, fans quickly flocked to X to express their disdain for the show.

A fan said, "What I despise about the first episode of Dune: Prophecy is how overtly the narrative tries to distance itself from the Villeneuve adaptations and the wholesale barrage of chosen one platitudes that are borderline laughable." Another added, "Dune Prophecy series is disturbing and giving me confused vibes. Not sure what to make of the episodes yet. TGIF. Going to chill today. I'm too exhausted these days."

Another said, "Dune Prophecy started off woke: DEI casting, anti-religion, anti-men, anti-marriage, elitist ruling class scheming under a hidden world order.. Nothing to celebrate. Characters are all tritely constucted. Dialogue is exposition delivered with the grace of farts. Overt symbolism." A fan commented, "The books are really good. But the show was miserably bad to get through. Which I'm getting the same vibe from Dune: Prophecy now."

Bashing the screenplay of the series, a fan said, "The writing on Dune: Prophecy is truly godawful. Feels like it was written by a highschool kid who really liked Dune but has never read a screenwriting book."

Why 'Dune: Prophecy' Episode 1 fails to make a mark

A still from 'Dune: Prophecy' (HBO)

The 'Dune: Prophecy' Episode 1 explores the workings of the Sisterhood and Emperor Javicco Corrino's (Mark Strong) royal court but fails to stand out due to weak character development. To have a popular show, there is a need for the characters that not only create an influence on the storyline but also have all the charactertics to dominate the viewers' hearts. Unfortunately, 'Dune Prophecy' Episode 1 fails to generate such a standout character. Another major fault with 'Dune: Perohecy' Episode 1 is the unfocused writing, with the screenplay juggling too many character arcs and inconsistent pace, making it difficult to connect with the main character, Valya.

I mean, there is a great struggle to remember who is who and what their responsibilities are. In my opinion, for a first episode, the series should have spent more time familiarising viewers with the new universe. That being said, the last scene when the antagonist's scheme is exposed is rather fascinating and hints at further intrigue in the next episode. In addition, given the stunning cinematography, I'm hopeful that 'Dune: Prophecy' Episode 2 will pick up and offers a legendary sequel that will be remembered for a long time.

