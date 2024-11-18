'Dune: Prophecy' must include one plot that Denis Villeneuve's movies snubbed

'Dune: Prophecy' is arriving soon to transport us to a time 10,000 years before Paul Atreides ever stepped onto the sands of Arrakis. Max’s upcoming series isn't just the prequel to Denis Villeneuve's film 'Dune'; it’s an origin story, a stage-setter, and a treasure trove for fans eager to explore the sprawling lore of Frank Herbert’s masterpiece. With such a rich canvas, the show isn’t merely optional viewing; it feels essential.

Scheduled to premiere on Sunday, November 17, 'Dune: Prophecy' will dive into the origins of Bene Gesserit, a powerful sisterhood central to the 'Dune' saga. At the center of the narrative is Emily Watson as Sister Valya Harkonnen, leader of the Sisterhood; and Olivia Williams as Sister Tula. The series will not only trace the roots of their sect but will also give us a glimpse of the Corrino Empire, teasing connections to the universe’s larger political web. But let's not forget what 'Dune: Prophecy' needs to do to please the fans of the franchise.

'Dune: Prophecy' should introduce the spacing guild

While Villeneuve’s cinematic choices were brilliant, they left some gaps and the most notable among them is the Spacing Guild. It can be described as an organization that possesses a monopoly on interstellar travel and economics. The Guild’s role in Herbert’s books is immense, from its manipulation of power to its uneasy alliances. However, the 'Dune' movies sidestepped it. With a new addition to the franchise, there's still a chance to redeem this mistake.

Here's how Spacing guild is important to the 'Dune' universe

The Spacing Guild owes its dominance to the spice melange, harvested on Arrakis. This substance fuels their Navigators’ prescient abilities, enabling safe passage through space. Now this is a fascinating contrast to the Bene Gesserit’s political cunning and spiritual foresight. While the Guild appears apolitical, its survival depends on strategic power plays—supporting reigning dynasties until it’s time to shift allegiances. Seeing this dynamic unfold in 'Dune: Prophecy' could lay a critical foundation for understanding the Guild’s eventual role in Paul Atreides’ story.

The HBO series serves as a bridge connecting the epic films with the highly anticipated 'Dune 3'. Since the series will explore the beginnings of the Bene Gesserit and the Corrino Empire along with the emergence of a universe reshaped by the aftermath of the Butlerian Jihad, it must not neglect the spacing guild. If it does, it would risk leaving Villeneuve’s eventual 'Dune 3' (likely based on Dune Messiah) feeling incomplete.

'Dune: Prophecy' will premiere on Max on Sunday, November 17