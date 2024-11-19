Just 1 episode in and 'Dune: Prophecy' has already broken a Dune universe rule

'Dune: Prophecy', a prequel series to Denis Villeneuve's acclaimed films, explores the origins of Bene Gesserit and delves into their lore, including their use of the 'voice.' The series starring Emily Watson and Olivia Williams in leading roles, premiered on Sunday, November 17. Some fans and critics have noted that certain scenes appear to stretch—or even bend—the established rules of the 'Dune' universe.

Frank Herbert, in his novels, provided details on how the 'Voice' works through characters like the Bene Gesserit, Paul Atreides, and Lady Jessica. However, the show appears to take significant creative liberties, potentially breaking established rules surrounding the ethical use of this powerful ability.

The Voice in Frank Herbert's 'Dune' universe, explained

In the 'Dune' universe, the 'Voice' can be described as a manipulation tool based on tone, pitch, and subtle psychological cues. But the twist is that this power is not absolute. According to Herbert's novels, it relies on the psychological and physical receptiveness of the target.

Herbert underscores in his literary work that the 'Voice' can't make someone act against their deeply ingrained nature or core values. The manipulator must work within what the target might plausibly do, leveraging subconscious tendencies rather than imposing entirely alien actions. Take Lady Jessica for instance, who acknowledges in the novel that she could influence certain strong-willed individuals only by subtly aligning her commands with their existing desires or instincts.

'Dune: Prophecy' bends the rule of 'The Voice'

'Dune: Prophecy' Episode 1 breaks the rule when Valya Harkonnen asks Dorotea to kill herself. A fan points out on Reddit, "Isn't the rules of using the voice I'm the dune universe that you can't make someone do something they wouldn't reasonably do otherwise? Our first introduction in the show, and supposedly the first use of it in the universe immediately breaks this rule by having someone commit suicide under influence of the voice. Maybe I'm wrong keen to hear other people's opinion."

Another disappointed fan wrote, "Maybe it's just script writing that ignores the source material because they don't give a s**t about the books." The show conveniently portrays the use of 'Voice' in manipulations that seem to go beyond convincing someone to act within their plausible limits of behavior.

This creative choice was likely made to heighten the dramatic stakes and broaden the story’s appeal to a wider audience. However, it has undeniably left many 'Dune' fans feeling disappointed. With five episodes yet to be released, let's see if 'Dune: Prophecy' delivers what it promises or crumbles to our expectations.

'Dune: Prophecy' Episode 1 is now available to stream on Max

