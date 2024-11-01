5 things 'Dune: Prophecy' can learn from the 'Rings of Power' catastrophe

We have high hopes for 'Dune: Prophecy' and the series can only succeed if it doesn't repeat the mistakes of 'The Rings of Power'

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: As the 'Dune' universe is expanding with HBO's upcoming series, titled 'Dune: Prophecy', it faces high expectations from fans. However, it also has to tackle the daunting challenge of retaining the essence of the franchise while adding new elements and storylines. Prime Video's 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' found itself in a similar position when it was tasked with balancing JRR Tolkien's expansive mythology with the need for accessible, engaging storytelling.

While 'The Rings of Power’ was praised for its visuals and designs, certain mistakes were too hard to overlook. 'Dune: Prophecy' needs to learn from it, especially as it tackles similar challenges with lore-heavy source material and the pressure of high expectations.

1. 'Dune: Prophecy' should be character-driven

Sarah-Sofie Boussnina and Chris Mason in 'Dune: Prophecy' (@hbo)

'The Rings of Power' suffered from a sprawling narrative. What backfired was its focus on elaborate setting instead of compelling characters and their relationship. Fans often felt disconnected from its characters. 'Dune: Prophecy' must avoid this mistake by following a character-driven approach while balancing its profound themes of religion and power.

2. 'Dune: Prophecy' could use a cohesive world-building

Emily Watson and Olivia Williams in 'Dune: Prophecy' (@hbo)

'The Rings of Power' had breathtaking visuals but the world-building felt underdeveloped. 'Dune: Prophecy' has the opportunity to explore Arrakis and its universe cohesively. By linking the worlds in 'Dune' with the Sisterhood’s goals, values, and historical context, the HBO show can give fans a sense of a coherent, interconnected universe without losing itself in endless subplots.

3. Balance between expectations of exciting fans and new audience

Chloe Lea in 'Dune: Prophecy' (@hbo)

One big challenge faced by franchises is the decision of whether to commit to the existing fans or lure new audiences. This is exactly where most movies/shows fail. Things weren't any different for 'The Rings of Power'. It felt torn between diverging audiences and struggled to appeal to both die-hard fans and casual viewers. 'Dune: Prophecy' needs to have a clear vision regarding the audience it wants to cater to.

4. Strong writing and narrative

Jihae in 'Dune: Prophecy' (@hbo)

'The Rings of Power' faltered when it came to the pacing and dialogue, so much so that the stunning visuals couldn't cover up as well. 'Dune: Prophecy' can only succeed if the writing is strong and the pacing isn't a slow burn. It needs purposeful dialogues that could reflect the intellectual and spiritual depth of its characters.

5. Retain the source material's spirit

Travis Fimmel in 'Dune: Prophecy' (@hbo)

Fans were unhappy with 'The Rings of Power' as it deviated from the source’s tone and ethos. The best approach for 'Dune: Prophecy' would be to deliver a story that's accessible to those unfamiliar with 'Dune' lore but the essence of Brian Herbert's universe must not be lost in the process.

How to stream 'Dune: Prophecy'?

'Dune: Prophecy' features Emily Watson and Olivia Williams in leading roles. Other cast members include Jodhi May, Tabu, Sarah-Sofie Boussnina, Shalom Brune-Franklin, and Aoife Hinds. The series is inspired by 'Sisterhood of Dune', written by Brian Herbert and Kevin J Anderson.

The official synopsis reads, "Dune: Prophecy follows two Harkonnen sisters as they combat forces that threaten the future of humankind and establish the fabled sect that will become known as the Bene Gesserit." It will premiere on Sunday, November 17 on Max.

'Dune: Prophecy' trailer