'Dune: Prophecy' cast list revealed as Emily Watson calls co-star the 'Julia Roberts of India'

'Dune: Prophecy' follows two Harkonnen sisters as they attempt to establish the Bene Gesserit

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Get ready to dive into the cosmic world of 'Dune: Prophecy' as the science fiction show is all set to captivate you from Sunday, November 17. The six-episode series, created by Diane Ademu-John and Alison Schapker, follows the Harkonnen sisters, Valya Harkonnen (Emily Watson) and Tula Harkonnen (Olivia Williams), as they struggle to build the Bene Gesserit, a secret sisterhood dedicated to determining humanity's fate.

Not only that, but the upcoming series will also delve into the aftermath of the Butlerian Jihad, a key battle against sentient machines that occurred 10,000 years before the events of the 'Dune' franchise. I'm sure the intriguing plot has enticed you to watch the show, but first, you must be familiar with the cast and characters.

Tabu as Sister Francesca

Tabu in a still from 'Dune: Prophecy' (@hbo)

The Indian actress Tabu is ready to play Sister Francesca, a formidable Bene Gesserit. Francesca, the Emperor's former girlfriend, is shown returning to the palace, which strains the balance of power in the city.

Tabassum Fatima Hashmi, well known as Tabu, is an accomplished Indian actress who has built a name for herself over the years. Tabu made her Hindi film debut as a youngster in 1985's 'Hum Naujawan' before taking off with her first main part in 1991's 'Coolie No.1'. Since then, she has created a reputation for herself in projects such as 'Virasat,' 'Hu Tu Tu,' 'The Crew,' and 'A Suitable Boy,' among others. She was also awarded the Padma Shri in 2011 for her contribution to the Indian film industry. Not only that but Tabu's co-star in 'Dune: Prophecy' Emily Watson discussed her working relationship with Tabu with journalists at NYCC (New York Comic Con), referred to her as the Julia Roberts of India.

Emily Watson as Valya Harkonnen

Emily Watson in a still from the teaser of 'Dune: Prophecy' (YouTube/@warnerbros.)

Emily Watson will play the character Valya Harkonnen, the Sisterhood's leader. Watson who was born on January 14, 1967, in London, began her theatrical career with memorable performances in 'The Children's Hour' and 'Much Ado About Nothing.'

She rose to prominence after appearing in the 1996 film 'Breaking the Waves', which garnered her critical acclaim. She further solidified her place with her performance in 'Hilary and Jackie'. Her other notable acting performances are in 'A Royal Night Out,' 'The Happy Prince,' 'Small Things Like These,' and 'Chernobyl,' among others.

Olivia Williams as Tula Harkonnen

Emily Watson and Olivia Williams in a still from 'Dune: Prophecy' (@hbo)

Olivia Williams will play Valya's sister Tula Harkonnen in 'Dune: Prophecy.' Born on July 26, 1968, in North London, Williams began her career with the Royal Shakespeare Company, touring the United States in a National Theatre production of 'Richard III.'

Williams's famous early movie role came in the 1996 television film 'Emma.' Her official big-screen debut was in 1997 with 'The Postman.' Williams achieved widespread fame for her performance in 'Rushmore' and 'The Sixth Sense'. Since then, she has made a reputation for herself in the entertainment business with her versatile acting chops.



Shalom Brune-Franklin as Mikaela

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shalom Brune-Franklin (@shalombrunefranklin)

The talented Shalom Brune-Franklin will play Mikaela in 'Dune: Prophecy.' Mikaela is a strong-willed Fremen lady who serves the royal family while also longing for a world she has never known.

Shalom is a British-Australian actress who was born in St Albans, England. She studied theater in high school and then switched from journalism to acting after entering the Western Australian Academy of Performing Arts. She is most recognized for her performances in 'Baby Reindeer', 'The Tourist, 'Line of Duty,' and 'Bad Mothers' among others.

Sarah-Sofie Boussnina as Princess Ynez

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sarah-Sofie Boussnina (@sarahsofieboussnina)

Sarah-Sofie Boussnina will play Princess Ynezin in 'Dune: Prophecy'. Ynezin is a young princess grappling with the responsibilities of her role as successor to the Golden Lion Throne.

Sarah-Sofie Boussnina was born on December 28, 1990, and made her acting debut in 2011 with 'Bora Bora.' Since then, she has steadily built a reputation for herself in the entertainment industry by demonstrating her acting abilities. In May 2016, she married Julia Moon's main vocalist, Louis Samson Myhre. Her additional acting credits include, 'The Birdcatcher,' 'Tides (The Colony),' 'Knightfall,' 'The Absent One,' and others.

'Dune: Prophecy' trailer