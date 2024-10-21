'Dune: Prophecy' trailer teases rise of the most powerful sisterhood of them all

'Dune: Prophecy' follows two Harkonnen sisters as they attempt to shape humanity’s future by establishing the Bene Gesserit

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: With the success of 'Dune' movies, the sci-fi universe is expanding even further as the highly anticipated trailer of 'Dune: Prophecy' was released on Friday, October 18, sparking a wave of excitement among fans. Developed by Diane Ademu-John and Alison Schapker, this six-episode series serves as a prequel to the fan-favorite 'Dune' and promises a riveting look into the rise of the Bene Gesserit sect.

The series which is based on the 'Sisterhood of Dune' by Brian Herbert and Kevin J Anderson is set 10,000 years before the events of 'Dune.' The sci-fi show stars Emily Watson, Olivia Williams, Jodhi May, Sarah-Sofie Boussnina, and Tabu in key roles.

'Dune: Prohecy' trailer promises a thrilling cosmic journey with political intrigue

Travis Fimmel in a still from 'Dune: Prophecy' (@hbo)

The 2.49-minute trailer for 'Dune: Prophecy' offers a glimpse into a cosmos filled with political intrigue, as well as breathtaking visuals of space, planets, and exhilarating combat sequences. The trailer opens with the foreboding dialogue, 'The sisterhood draws women from many worlds,' hinting at a complex, multilayered story.

The trailer also features stunning vast space landscapes, dramatic conflicts, and mysterious phenomena, including a sandcastle collapsing into a sea of grains. The trailer hints at political maneuvering and promises viewers a deep, adventurous journey, underscored by a powerful orchestral score.

What is the plot of 'Dune: Prophecy'?

Tabu in a still from 'Dune: Prophecy' (@hbo)

The narrative of 'Dune: Prophecy' takes place 83 years after the Battle of Corrin, which saw the death of thinking machines and the birth of the Corrino Empire. The plot revolves around two Harkonnen sisters, Valya Harkonnen (Emily Watson) and Tula Harkonnen (Olivia Williams), as they work to establish the Bene Gesserit, a secret sisterhood committed to shaping humanity's destiny.

The series also will explore the aftermath of the Butlerian Jihad, a significant fight against sentient machines that took place 10,000 years before the events of the 'Dune' films, providing a more in-depth look at the galaxy's past.

How to stream 'Dune: Prophecy'?

A still from 'Dune: Prophecy' trailer (YouTube/@max)

To experience 'Dune: Prophecy', there are three subscription options available on the streaming platform Max. Max with Ads costs $10 per month or $100 per year and allows for up to two simultaneous streams. Max Ad-Free costs $17 per month or $170 per year and allows you ad-free viewing with up to two concurrent streams.

Max Ultimate Ad-Free costs $21 per month or $210 per year for ad-free streaming and supports up to four simultaneous streams.

'Dune: Prophecy' trailer